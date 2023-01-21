ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A five-year-old boy was killed on Friday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Alachua County, Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, this happened just after 7 a.m. on Hipp Way. FHP said the 30-year-old driver in a Ford F-150 was traveling north on Hipp Way and the boy was walking on the sidewalk that leads to a crosswalk.

