KEYT
European court rules Ukraine cases against Russia admissible
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Europe’s top human rights court has ruled that it can adjudicate cases brought by the Netherlands and Ukraine against Russia for alleged rights violations in eastern Ukraine in 2014, including the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17. Wednesday’s ruling by the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights is a step forward in efforts by the Netherlands and Ukraine to hold Russia legally accountable for its actions in Ukraine. It could pave the way for compensation orders. The court said a judgment on the merits of the cases will follow at a later date. The court said evidence established that from May 11, 2014, areas in eastern Ukraine controlled by separatist rebels were “under the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation.”
KEYT
Lebanon’s prosecutor defies judge investigating Beirut blast
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s chief prosecutor is defying the judge leading the investigation into Beirut’s massive 2020 port blast, claiming he can’t proceed with the probe until the country’s judicial authorities rule on the matter. Tuesday’s statement by the prosecutor, Ghassan Oweidat, came a day after Judge Tarek Bitar resumed the investigation, following a 13-month halt over legal challenges raised by politicians accused in the probe. Hundreds of tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, a material used in fertilizers, detonated on Aug. 4, 2020, in Beirut’s Port, killing more than 200 people, injuring over 6,000 and damaging large parts of Beirut.
KEYT
Tanzania’s opposition leader returns after 5 years in exile
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu has arrived home after five years in exile, three weeks after the country’s president lifted a ban on opposition rallies. He arrived at the main Julius Nyerere International Airport on Wednesday afternoon and was received by opposition party officials and greeted by supporters who lined the road outside the airport. Lissu was shot at several times by gunmen in 2017 in the runup to the 2020 election and that marked his first departure to Belgium. Lissu’s return comes after Tanzania’s first female president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, lifted a six-year-long ban on opposition rallies imposed by her autocratic predecessor, a move that was cautiously welcomed as a gain for democracy by the main opposition party, Chadema.
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
Putin's navy frigate armed with hypersonic missiles 'sails towards US'
The Admiral Gorshkov, armed with Zircon missiles which Vladimir Putin boasts has 'no equivalent in the world', is being closely monitored by NATO navies during its maiden voyage.
Donald Trump ends another legal challenge to N.Y. attorney general probe
NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Donald Trump has ended his appeal of a court ruling that let New York state's attorney general investigate his real estate business and eventually file a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former U.S. president.
KEYT
UN aid chief seeking to reverse ban on Afghan women workers
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief and leaders of two major international aid organizations are in Afghanistan following last week’s visit by a delegation led by the U.N.’s highest-ranking woman with the same aim. They want to reverse the Taliban’s crackdown on women and girls including its ban on Afghan women working for national and global humanitarian organizations. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths was in the Afghan capital Monday along with leaders of Save The Children US and Care International. Dujarric said the ban on Afghan women working for NGOs is “sowing fears that the already dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan will get even worse.”
Crusading judge tests boundaries of free speech in Brazil
SAO PAULO (AP) — With his Batman-like gown, athletic build and bald head, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes cuts an imposing figure. To some, his actions from the bench are more intimidating. Whether it is investigating former President Jair Bolsonaro, arresting protesters on slim evidence or banishing his far-right supporters from social media, de Moraes has been aggressively pursuing those suspected of undermining Brazil’s fragile democracy.
KEYT
State media: Tanzanian cargo ship overturns in Iranian port
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media reports that a Tanzanian cargo ship has sunk in a jetty in the southern Iranian port of Assaluyeh. The official IRNA news agency said the vessel named Anil overturned Tuesday because containers on it were configured incorrectly at the port’s dock No. 9. The port has more than two dozen piers. IRNA said rescue teams transferred the ship’s crew to safety. It did not elaborate. Iran and Tanzania do less than $100 million in trade per year. The port is the main hub for shipment of gas and petrochemicals produced in Iran and is located about 940 kilometers (580 miles) south of the capital Tehran.
KEYT
France is “very sexist,” watchdog body says, sounding alarm
PARIS (AP) — A French government-created watchdog to promote gender equality in France says its society remains “very sexist.” The key finding is included in a scathing annual report released Monday by the High Council for Equality between Women and Men. The watchdog also sounded the alarm about double-digit rates of sexual violence reported by women. In a survey commissioned for the report, one-third of women reported having been badgered by their partners into sexual acts that they didn’t want. Around one in seven of the survey’s women respondents said men had forced sex on them. A similar number reported having been hit and shoved by their partners.
KEYT
Yemen and Lebanon sites added to UNESCO world heritage list
CAIRO (AP) — UNESCO has added one of Yemen’s ancient kingdoms and a Lebanese modernist concrete fair park to its list of World Heritage sites in danger. The seven major landmarks of the Ancient Yemenite Kingdom of Saba and the Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli were inscribed on the U.N. agency list in ’’an emergency procedure.″ The move Wednesday was made in hopes of better preserving the neglected sites by providing enhanced technical and financial assistance. The threat of destruction from the ongoing conflict was cited as the key reason to add the seven landmarks. Lebanon’s lack of financial resources and concern that a renovation would undermine the integrity of the Tripoli site were also cited as reasons.
KEYT
Prosecutors to Congress: Let state prisons jam cellphones
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Top state prosecutors are urging Congress to pass legislation allowing state prisons to jam signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates. The 22 attorneys general say in a letter Wednesday to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that the devices allow prisoners to plot violence and carry out crimes. The letter cites a handful of criminal incidents the attorneys say were orchestrated by inmates using contraband cellphones, including a deadly 2018 South Carolina prison riot in which seven inmates were killed. Prosecutors want a change in a nearly century-old federal communications law that currently prevents state prisons from using jamming technology. Federal prisons can jam signals behind bars, although none do.
US, Germany sending battle tanks to aid Ukraine war effort
BERLIN — (AP) — Germany and the United States announced Wednesday that they will send battle tanks to Ukraine, the first stage of a coordinated effort by the West to provide dozens of the heavy weapons to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as Russia’s invasion enters its 12th month.
KEYT
World Health Organization employee abducted in northern Mali
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The World Health Organization’s director-general says an employee of the U.N. agency has been abducted by unidentified assailants in northern Mali. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Tuesday that Dr. Mahamadou Diawara was kidnapped from his car in the town of Menaka on Monday. Tedros said that “health workers should never be a target.” WHO is working with authorities to investigate the abduction. The West African nation has been battling a decade-long jihadi insurgency that has killed thousands. Jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have used hostage-taking for ransom as a way to fund operations and expand their presence.
KEYT
Germany sees brighter outlook for Europe’s largest economy
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The economic outlook has brightened in Europe’s largest economy. The German government on Wednesday raised its estimate for growth next year to an 0.2% expansion from a 0.4% contraction as the country manages its energy divorce from Russia and shells out support for consumers and businesses hit by higher energy costs. Germany had feared that this winter it would run out of natural gas used to power factories, generate electricity and heat homes. Mild weather helped, as did additional supplies of liquid natural gas after Russia cut off most pipeline supplies to Europe amid the war in Ukraine. German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck says high prices are a burden for consumers but that the government has “made the crisis manageable.”
KEYT
EXPLAINER: Comparing Trump, Biden, Pence classified papers
There are plenty of similarities — but also a major difference — among the classified-records situations of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence. Classified papers have been found at their homes, leading to government investigations that are underway. Biden and Pence say they turned over the papers as soon as they were discovered. Trump resisted.
KEYT
Mexico court: army doesn’t have to tell police about arrests
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has ruled that the armed forces do not have to advise civilian police when they make an arrest. The issue is a sensitive one, because Mexico’s military is supposed to be participating in civilian law enforcement only as ‘support’ for police. But the court ruled Tuesday that soldiers can make an arrest with telling police, as long as they register the arrest later in a computer system that civilian agencies use. The armed forces have frequently been accused of violating human rights. But Mexico’s underpaid, antiquated police forces can’t handle the country’s well-armed drug cartels alone.
KEYT
Trump and Biden teams both jump on Pence disclosure as a classified documents defense
Advisers to former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden jumped on news of classified documents being found in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home, with both viewing it as a helpful defense in their own documents investigations. Biden’s team continues to draw a distinction between him and...
