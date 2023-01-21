Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
Related
Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence
Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars. According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day. Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the...
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Daily Beast
Fox News Weatherman Viciously Beaten by Group of Teens on NYC Subway
Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz revealed that he was violently attacked early Sunday morning by a group of “seven or eight teens” during a New York City subway ride, leaving him with bruised ribs, black eyes, and cuts across his face. Klotz, who has been with the network...
Daily Beast
Ghislaine Maxwell Refuses to Apologize to Victims in Jailhouse Interview, Complains About Prison Tofu
Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend who was jailed for child sex trafficking in 2021, has refused to apologize to her victims, saying they “should take their disappointment and upset out on the authorities” who allowed Epstein to die in prison, adding that she believed Epstein was murdered.
Daily Beast
King Charles ‘Will Not Want’ Prince Andrew to Challenge Giuffre Case
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There was a resounding silence from Buckingham Palace Tuesday following a jailhouse interview with sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell in which she defended Prince Andrew, suggested he never met Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, and said that a famous photo of Andrew with his arm around Giuffre’s bare midriff, taken when she was 17, was a “fake.”
Daily Beast
Paris Hilton Announces Birth of Secret Baby With Husband Carter Reum
Paris Hilton announced the birth of a baby boy with husband Carter Reum via surrogate on Tuesday, surprising fans with the news. Hilton posted confirmation via social media, writing: “You are already loved beyond words,” alongside a blue heart emoji and a photo of the child’s hands holding Hilton’s thumb.
Comments / 0