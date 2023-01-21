Read full article on original website
cortlandvoice.com
McGraw boys basketball recognized in latest state rankings
The McGraw varsity boys basketball team received recognition in the New York State Sportswriters Association's state rankings for a second-straight week. The Eagles (9-3)...
cortlandvoice.com
Local wrestlers to compete in first-ever state girls invitational (Information Included)
A couple of local female wrestlers are slated to compete in the first-ever New York State girls wrestling invitational this Friday at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland-Homer ice hockey makes 3rd-straight appearance in state rankings
The Cortland-Homer boys ice hockey team has appeared in the New York State Sportswriter Association's state rankings for a third-straight week. In this week's...
Oneida Indian Nation’s record-breaking year provides windfall to Onondaga, other counties
Business has been good for the Oneida Indian Nation lately, especially, it seems, at the thousands of slot machines it operates at its casinos and shops. And that’s good news for the state, Onondaga County and nine other county governments that receive annual payments from the Oneidas through a settlement reached with state and local officials in 2013.
cortlandvoice.com
School closings and delays: January 23, 2023
The following schools have a two hour delay for the following school districts(update 6:20am):
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally
Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
Kucko’s Camera: Carpenter Falls boardwalk
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko brought his camera out to Cayuga County for a look at the new ADA-compliant boardwalk at Carpenter Falls.
Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start
Syracuse, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman, Syracuse University’s most high-profile athletics booster, says he will put more than $1 million in the pockets of SU athletes and is offering at least $1 million more to top basketball recruits. The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and...
14850.com
Ithaca and some other area schools closed on Wednesday
The Ithaca City School District is closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all students and staff,” along with some, but not all, other area school districts. Dryden will dismiss early. Also closed Wednesday:. Newark Valley Central School District. Watkins Glen Central School...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Weather Outlook: Wednesday, January 25
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023:. An approaching low pressure system will push slightly mild air toward the region, but it will not arrive until very late in the day and after a period of steady snowfall.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 9, 2023 through Jan. 15, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, seven Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 16 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Robert M. Anderson, age 36 of Lisle, N.Y., was arrested...
cortlandvoice.com
Local schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather conditions (January 25th, 2023)
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: January 25th at 11:37am. School districts in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:. Schools will dismiss at 12pm. No afternoon...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Construction-Based Trade School Coming to Binghamton's East Side
Opportunities for area residents to get into various construction trades will be coming to the city of Binghamton's East Side in the near future, according to an announcement from Mayor Jared Kraham Monday morning. 89 Robinson Street in the City of Binghamton will become the new site of a construction...
NYS Fair to host Runnings Great New York Sportsman’s Expo
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Calling all hunting lovers! Runnings Great New York Sportsman’s Expo is coming to the New York State Fair Exposition Center from January 27 through 29. Lovers of the outdoors are welcome to visit the Great New York Sportsman’s Expo for a fun weekend full of exhibits showcasing the latest in products, […]
cnycentral.com
Widespread snow in CNY now through Monday impacting roads and visibility at times
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The National Weather Service has issued some Winter Weather Advisories for Cortland, southern Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Oneida, southern Oneida and Tompkins counties for impactful weather on the roads and visibility too. The alert is in effect from now until 10 AM Monday. We also have a Winter...
Daily Manlius diner to open Jan. 30
VILLAGE OF MANLIUS – Situated in the Limestone Commons plaza in the village of Manlius, The Daily Diner is set to officially open to the public first thing in the […]
Baldwinsville meeting gets heated as school board pays off one superintendent, then hires another outsider
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Amid criticism from staff and residents for lack of transparency and wasting taxpayers’ dollars, the Baldwinsville Board of Education on Monday approved a separation agreement with Superintendent Jason D. Thomson that calls for him to resign as of June 30. The resolution passed 9-0 with...
Central NY man headed to prison for meth-fueled, 90-mph crash that killed 2 women
Wampsville, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a meth-fueled, 90-mph car crash that killed two Central New York women. Justin Haines, of New Woodstock, was driving under the influence of meth, amphetamine and THC (active ingredient in cannabis) when he caused a crash that killed the women on July 20, according to a news release Tuesday from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say
A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
