Cortland County, NY

cortlandvoice.com

McGraw boys basketball recognized in latest state rankings

A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The McGraw varsity boys basketball team received recognition in the New York State Sportswriters Association’s state rankings for a second-straight week. The Eagles (9-3)...
MCGRAW, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland-Homer ice hockey makes 3rd-straight appearance in state rankings

A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The Cortland-Homer boys ice hockey team has appeared in the New York State Sportswriter Association’s state rankings for a third-straight week. In this week's...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally

Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
UTICA, NY
14850.com

Ithaca and some other area schools closed on Wednesday

The Ithaca City School District is closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all students and staff,” along with some, but not all, other area school districts. Dryden will dismiss early. Also closed Wednesday:. Newark Valley Central School District. Watkins Glen Central School...
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Weather Outlook: Wednesday, January 25

FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023:. An approaching low pressure system will push slightly mild air toward the region, but it will not arrive until very late in the day and after a period of steady snowfall.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 9, 2023 through Jan. 15, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, seven Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 16 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Robert M. Anderson, age 36 of Lisle, N.Y., was arrested...
OWEGO, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Local schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather conditions (January 25th, 2023)

Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: January 25th at 11:37am. School districts in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:. Schools will dismiss at 12pm. No afternoon...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Construction-Based Trade School Coming to Binghamton's East Side

Opportunities for area residents to get into various construction trades will be coming to the city of Binghamton's East Side in the near future, according to an announcement from Mayor Jared Kraham Monday morning. 89 Robinson Street in the City of Binghamton will become the new site of a construction...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

NYS Fair to host Runnings Great New York Sportsman’s Expo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Calling all hunting lovers! Runnings Great New York Sportsman’s Expo is coming to the New York State Fair Exposition Center from January 27 through 29. Lovers of the outdoors are welcome to visit the Great New York Sportsman’s Expo for a fun weekend full of exhibits showcasing the latest in products, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY man headed to prison for meth-fueled, 90-mph crash that killed 2 women

Wampsville, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a meth-fueled, 90-mph car crash that killed two Central New York women. Justin Haines, of New Woodstock, was driving under the influence of meth, amphetamine and THC (active ingredient in cannabis) when he caused a crash that killed the women on July 20, according to a news release Tuesday from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say

A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

