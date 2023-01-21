ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ep6eR_0kMjR7Df00

Newcastle United extended their unbeaten Premier League run to a club record 15 matches and recorded a sixth successive clean sheet despite being held to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace .

The point from a disappointing clash was enough for Newcastle to move back into third place in the standings above Manchester United, who play Arsenal on Sunday.

Eddie Howe’s side dominated in the first half with Joelinton twice having good chances, but they struggled to open up a dogged Palace side after the break at Selhurst Park.

Palace, who lost talisman Wilfried Zaha to a hamstring injury in the second half, came close when Jean-Philippe Mateta drew a great save from Newcastle keeper Nick Pope. In the end a draw was just about a fair result.

Relive all the action today's game in the live blog below:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Eddie Nketiah wins it

Arsenal overcame another tough challenge in the pursuit of the Premier League title as they beat Erik ten Hag’s resurgent Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon in a pulsating match. Eddie Nketiah pounced at the last to put away his second goal of the game and clinch a 3-2 victory. Manchester United had scored first through Marcus Rashford’s long-range finish, before Nketiah equalised, and Arsenal took the lead courtesy of a fine solo strike from Bukayo Saka, the England forward firing home from 25 yards to make it 2-1 to the Gunners. Lisandro Martinez headed home an equaliser for the visitors but Nketiah’s late winner was the least Arsenal deserved as they extended their lead at the top of the table.Follow all the reaction after Arsenal beat Man Utd in the Premier League: Read More Erling Haaland is ‘not a player to be dropped’ for Man City, says Pep Guardiola
chatsports.com

Philip Billing looking to leave Bournemouth following interest from Valencia, while the Cherries continue their pursuit of Inter Milan wing-back Robin Gosens

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is looking to leave amid interest from Valencia. The Danish international has been a pivotal player for the Cherries this season, with his performances attracting the interest of the LaLiga side. Billing has featured in 19 of the Cherries 20 Premier League matches this season.
BBC

Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
The Associated Press

Arsenal beats United 3-2, Haaland hat trick propels City

Erling Haaland can break all sorts of Premier League scoring records this season and it still might not secure Manchester City another title. That’s because there is just no stopping Arsenal, which overcame another big obstacle in its bid for a first league title since 2004. A few hours...
CBS Sports

Newcastle vs. Southampton prediction, odds, line: 2022-23 EFL Cup picks, bets for Jan. 24 from proven expert

Teams still in search of their first English League Cup championship continue their quest when Newcastle United visit Southampton on Tuesday in the first leg of their semifinal matchup. Newcastle, who made their only appearance in the final in 1976 when they lost to Manchester City, advanced by defeating Leicester City 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Southampton have finished as runner-up twice, most recently in 2017, but kept alive their title hopes with a 2-0 triumph over Manchester City on Jan. 11.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
The Independent

Wayne Rooney and Sean Dyche among Everton managerial candidates

Everton are searching for a new manager after Frank Lampard was sacked less than a year after his appointment.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the contenders for the job.Marcelo BielsaThe Argentinian veteran got Leeds back into the Premier League but was sacked with the club threatened by relegation. The time needed to implement his unique coaching methods and complex systems of play could count against him making an immediate impact.Sean DycheDyche has been out of work – which would be considered a plus point by a club still wrestling with profit and sustainability rules – since his...
BBC

Southampton v Newcastle: Carabao Cup semi-final not enough, says Eddie Howe

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says reaching a semi-final is "not enough" as his side prepare to face Southampton for a place in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955 but Howe says his side are "desperate for the next step". Newcastle travel...
chatsports.com

Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo tells Roma he wants to leave and misses Sunday's victory over Spezia, but Jose Mourinho expects the Italy midfielder to stay as Serie A side have yet to receive an offer

Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo has told Roma he wishes to leave the club. Tottenham have offered a loan with option to buy at £30million but Roma want an obligation clause amid interest from AC Milan. Roma boss Jose Mourinho said: 'Nicolo's wish is to leave but in the end...
NBC Sports

Southampton vs Newcastle, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Southampton host Newcastle in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with these two Premier League teams having very different seasons. Nathan Jones and Saints are bottom of the Premier League table but cup competitions have provided them with respite in recent weeks. Their impressive home win against Manchester City to reach the semis shows what they’re capable of and although Premier League safety is their main priority, Saints have been a pretty decent cup team recently with two FA Cup semifinals, one League Cup final and now this League Cup semifinal over the past seven seasons.
NBC Sports

Haaland’s hat trick leads Manchester City past Wolves

Manchester City eased past Wolves thanks to a hat trick from Erling Haaland as they continue to hunt down Premier League leaders Arsenal. Haaland scored once in the first half and twice early in the second as City were superior from start to finish. Haaland’s treble (his fourth of the Premier League season) moves him on to 25 goals from just 19 PL appearances.
The Independent

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Harry Kane became Tottenham Hotspur’s joint all-time record goalscorer with the winner in his side’s 1-0 victory at Fulham in the Premier League on Monday.Tottenham had been second-best in the first half at Craven Cottage but Kane produced a trademark finish on the stroke of halftime to notch his 266th goal for the Londoners.Kane’s effort drew him level with the late Jimmy Greaves whose 266 goals came in 379 games. England skipper Kane reached the total in 415 appearances.Fulham were the better side until Kane’s right-footed finish with Harrison Reed, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian all going close to giving the hosts the lead.Kane even had the chance to break the record after halftime but headed straight at Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.Victory revived Tottenham’s top-four hopes, leaving them in fifth place with 36 points, three behind Newcastle United and Manchester United who have both played a game less. Read More Harry Kane equals Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham scoring record with opener at Fulham
CBS Sports

Tottenham vs. Fulham odds, prediction, start time: English Premier League picks, best bets for Jan. 23, 2023

It doesn't get any easier for either team Monday when Tottenham visit Craven Cottage to face Fulham in an English Premier League match. Both squads come off losses against top-four teams, with Spurs playing the league's top two in consecutive matches. Tottenham (10-3-7) lost both but sit fifth in the Premier League table, two points ahead of Fulham (9-4-7). Spurs followed a 2-0 loss to league leader Arsenal last Sunday by blowing a two-goal lead in a 4-2 setback to Manchester City on Thursday. The Cottagers saw a four-match league win streak snapped when they suffered a 1-0 loss last Sunday. The teams met at Hotspur Stadium in September, and Spurs came away with a 2-1 victory.
SB Nation

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings

Tottenham Hotspur got a hard-fought away win over Fulham, doing the double over the Cottagers this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. Harry Kane was the difference, but in truth it was a pretty poor performance from Spurs. Thankfully they have what should be a manageable away match against Preston North End coming up in the FA Cup this weekend.
Yardbarker

Newcastle have held talks over Man United star but transfer may have to wait

Newcastle United have reportedly had some conversations about a potential transfer deal for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this January. However, even though there could be some value to Man Utd in letting McTominay go, they’re keen to hold onto him until the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.
SB Nation

Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0: Man of the Match

Liverpool struggled to create much for most of their match against Chelsea but with the Blues similarly having difficulty creating anything outside of set-piece opportunities, credit goes to Liverpool’s defenders as well as Alisson Becker for a few key stops. At the other end of the pitch, the introduction of Darwin Nuñez at least gave the Reds’ attack a pulse.
SB Nation

Match Preview: Sunderland v Middlesbrough - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!

(12th) Sunderland v Middlesbrough (5th) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
The Independent

Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Blackpool face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Yardbarker

Exclusive: “Not easy” for Man United & Chelsea transfer targets to leave this January

It won’t be easy for clubs to sign Ajax duo Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez this January, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing. These two have been star players for Ajax in recent times and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them move on in the near future, with plenty of transfer rumours about interest from top Premier League clubs surfacing in the last few months.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy