Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Newcastle United extended their unbeaten Premier League run to a club record 15 matches and recorded a sixth successive clean sheet despite being held to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace .

The point from a disappointing clash was enough for Newcastle to move back into third place in the standings above Manchester United, who play Arsenal on Sunday.

Eddie Howe’s side dominated in the first half with Joelinton twice having good chances, but they struggled to open up a dogged Palace side after the break at Selhurst Park.

Palace, who lost talisman Wilfried Zaha to a hamstring injury in the second half, came close when Jean-Philippe Mateta drew a great save from Newcastle keeper Nick Pope. In the end a draw was just about a fair result.

