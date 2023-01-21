ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ

Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Italian Peoples Bakery in Hamilton, NJ Making More Eagles Bread With a Twist This Time

E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Are you gearing up for the game yet?. Starting tomorrow (Thursday, January 26th) Italian Peoples Bakery & Deli, with locations in Mercer and Bucks County, is once again offering its famous Eagles bread in time for the big playoff game against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Last weekend the bread was a big hit with Birds fans, it flew off the shelves.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Top New Jersey News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. Some snow, but mostly rain. It will be a very stormy day. ⬛ Slavery reparation payments - NJ and DC now considering. NJ state lawmakers and Congress are both looking at bills that would study slavery and determine amount of reparation payments.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey

A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
94.5 PST

Abused & abandoned — NJ pup needs miracle

💛 Athena, a pit bull, was rescued from an abandoned property in Newark. 💛 One of the worst cases of abuse they have ever seen. Another heart-wrenching story of animal abuse and abandonment in New Jersey. An emaciated pit bull named Athena was found on an abandoned property...
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ fashion model, ‘muse’ of designer Christian Siriano, dies at 27

MAHWAH — A professional model, raised in North Jersey and called a “muse” by famed fashion designer Christian Siriano, has died suddenly at the age of 27. Jeremy Ruehlemann died over the weekend, according to social media affiliated with Soul Artist Management as well as professionals that had worked with Ruehlemann.
MAHWAH, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ Festival of Ballooning celebrates 40 years this summer

READINGTON — This year marks the 40th anniversary of the New Jersey Festival of Ballooning, the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America. The three-day event returns to Solberg Airport in the Central Jersey township of Readington from July 28-30, where the skies will be filled with up to 100 gigantic, colorful hot air balloons, along with headlining concerts by Grammy-award-winning artists, attractions, fireworks, food, and more.
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

Dave Matthews Band coming to NJ for 3 shows in 5 days

The space between Dave Matthews Band's summer shows in New Jersey this year will be pretty tight. The Grammy-winning rock group announced three Garden State dates as part of its upcoming 2023 summer tour — and all will occur over a five-day span in July. DMB on Tuesday announced...
CAMDEN, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy