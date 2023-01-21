ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson to ask Legislature for $2M for holding facility

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3coAzq_0kMjQkOq00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Officials with the City of Jackson are planning to ask the Legislature for $2 million to use toward renovating the city’s misdemeanor holding facility.

The Northside Sun reported leaders with the Jackson Police Department (JPD), the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and Capitol Police have met twice to discuss the request. They will seek $2 million to renovate the holding facility located on the third floor of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Person shot on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson

Normally, JPD would house misdemeanor inmates at the Raymond Detention Center. But the consent decree states only DUI and domestic violence offenders can be housed in the jail.

According to the newspaper, the misdemeanor holding facility must be repaired to meet federal guidelines before it can be used again. Also, Jackson and Hinds County will have to sign a memorandum of understanding about its use.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily Weather Forecast

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Water system in Mississippi’s Capital could get new owners

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson’s troubled water system could get a new set of owners under legislation advanced Tuesday by Republican lawmakers in Mississippi. The bill would transfer ownership to a new public entity overseen by a nine-member board, the majority of which would be appointed by state leaders. Republicans control both houses of the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson groups reach out to teens to curb crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A rash of crimes being committed by youth in Jackson has people talking about ways to reduce crime and gun violence among them. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), homicide is the third leading cause in death among teens. There have been multiple instances this month of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Will Baptist and UMMC battle over burn care?

The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center are vying to run a burn center in Mississippi — and both are seeking lawmakers’ help to establish them. Dr. Derek Culnan, the former medical director of the now-closed JMS Burn and Reconstruction Center at Merit Health Central in Jackson, said Merit gave him […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City Council clears way for marijuana cultivator to come to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council has cleared the way for a marijuana cultivator to locate in Ward 2. On Monday, the council voted unanimously to approve a rezoning request from David Spradlin to bring in the business to 1369 College Hill Dr. “We searched all over the...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Stokes calls on mayor to appoint public safety director

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes is calling on Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to address needed street and infrastructure repairs. Stokes says public roadway safety is a growing concern in Jackson and says the public works department needs better leadership. The councilman says a telephone pole has been laying in the right side […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted in Brookhaven for firing shots into car with children inside

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are searching for a 21-year-old man who allegedly fired shots inside a vehicle with children inside. Police said they are looking for Lajohntae Miquan Fields. He’s wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle and additional charges. According to investigators, two people were injured in the shooting. Police said two […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WDAM-TV

4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four men have been arrested for allegedly selling controlled substances in Covington County. According to a post on the Covington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the men were arrested for sale of controlled substances and booked into the Covington County Jail. Those arrested are as follows:
WJTV 12

One injured in Rankin County officer-involved shooting

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Rankin County Tuesday night. The shooting happened on January 24 around 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Rankin County deputies were conducting a narcotics investigating when they encountered a […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

MBI investigates deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County. According to MBI, deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation on 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Once they reached the scene around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, a suspect pointed a gun toward the deputies before being shot. The suspect...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Man arrested in Jackson for 2022 domestic assault

A Jackson man is behind bars, charged in an alleged assault on his former girlfriend. Jackson Police Department said in a release that on June 22, 2022, Zaccheus McLaurin assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a firearm at 2840 Robinson Street. McLaurin was arrested by JPD on Tuesday. He was charged with...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: Severe weather shelters open on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday, January 24, emergency officials and cities in Mississippi are preparing for the storms. The following storm shelters and safe rooms will be open: Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast. The list will be updated if more shelters and safe […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County High School girls basketball player Zyre Smith was released from Baptist Medical Center in Jackson Saturday afternoon, and remains in recovery care with her family. A senior standout for the team, Zyre suffered a severe concussion during her game last week and was rushed...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors react after Clinton officer-involved shooting

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s the first of its crime this year for the quaint retirement community in Clinton. After an officer-involved shooting left one dead Sunday morning, the community is searching for answers. News of the shooting at the Pine Trail Apartment Homes left people shaken. With crime on the rise, some said it […]
CLINTON, MS
WLBT

Legal fees pile up in Jackson city leaders’ garbage fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Legal fees continue to pile up in the protracted battle that will eventually determine who picks up Jackson residents’ trash. To date, the mayor and city council have racked up more than $345,000 in attorneys’ fees and expenses. Approximately $158,000 of that comes from...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg National Military Park to conduct prescribed fires

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Park Service (NPS) will be conducting prescribed fires to manage vegetation in select areas of Vicksburg National Military Park. The prescribed fires will take place from Thursday, January 26 to Saturday, January 28, 2023, weather dependent. Areas for prescribed fires will include large grassy areas in the South Loop […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy