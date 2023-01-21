Jackson to ask Legislature for $2M for holding facility

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Officials with the City of Jackson are planning to ask the Legislature for $2 million to use toward renovating the city’s misdemeanor holding facility.

The Northside Sun reported leaders with the Jackson Police Department (JPD), the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and Capitol Police have met twice to discuss the request. They will seek $2 million to renovate the holding facility located on the third floor of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Normally, JPD would house misdemeanor inmates at the Raymond Detention Center. But the consent decree states only DUI and domestic violence offenders can be housed in the jail.

According to the newspaper, the misdemeanor holding facility must be repaired to meet federal guidelines before it can be used again. Also, Jackson and Hinds County will have to sign a memorandum of understanding about its use.

