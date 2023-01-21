TUCSON, Ariz. — A suspect in a murder in Tucson, Arizona, on April 22 was arrested months later in Charles City, Iowa house. Trevontea Howard-Brown was tracked down by federal marshals at a house in Charles City, Iowa, according to The Associated Press. Howard-Brown reportedly barricaded himself in the house, but Tucson Police officials said that he was eventually taken into custody on Friday.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO