Lambertville, NJ

These are the warmest and coldest cities in NJ

Climate change or not, there have always been cities in NJ that just seem warmer. Or cooler. And with the recent odd weather we’ve had here in the state, I decided to do a little research on where it’s actually coldest and warmest. The overwhelming consensus on city-data.com...
Winter Fun! The Best Ice Skating Rinks in New Jersey

I admit I have not done a whole lot of ice skating. Yes, I tried it, but like many, I spent more time on my backside than I did on my feet. Like its cousin roller skating, Ice skating once again challenged me to stay on my feet. I did want to try but it was a couple of rough days on the ice. I never realized how wet you would get when I keep hitting the ice lol.
NJ Festival of Ballooning celebrates 40 years this summer

READINGTON — This year marks the 40th anniversary of the New Jersey Festival of Ballooning, the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America. The three-day event returns to Solberg Airport in the Central Jersey township of Readington from July 28-30, where the skies will be filled with up to 100 gigantic, colorful hot air balloons, along with headlining concerts by Grammy-award-winning artists, attractions, fireworks, food, and more.
Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ

Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
Sweet! Is a New Crumbl Cookies Coming to This South Jersey Location?

Get your sweet tooth ready in Gloucester County! Another Crumbl Cookies is coming. Honestly, there can never be enough of them, if you ask me. According to a picture posted by Facebook community page "South Jersey Food Scene", a new Crumbl Cookies location was spotted under construction. The signage is up, and the windows are papered up with signs that say "Coming Soon." Wooh!! Click HERE to see the picture.
Top New Jersey News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. Some snow, but mostly rain. It will be a very stormy day. ⬛ Slavery reparation payments - NJ and DC now considering. NJ state lawmakers and Congress are both looking at bills that would study slavery and determine amount of reparation payments.
