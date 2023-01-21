ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull

Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
TRUMBULL, CT
New Haven Independent

Word On The Street: 1st Step Taken

Silas Harris had a spring in his step Tuesday morning after taking a first metaphorical step toward rebuilding his life. Harris had just finished an interview about job possibilities with a career counselor at Project. , the agency that helps ex-offenders reenter the workforce and society after release from prison.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
News 12

Video shows man throwing dog against Yonkers storefront

Video shows a man throwing a dog against a storefront in Yonkers. The video was taken Wednesday morning at the corner of Ridge and Lake avenues in Yonkers in front of a closed bodega. The Yonkers Police Department is investigating and said in a statement, "The Yonkers Police Department is...
YONKERS, NY
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Men charged in fight outside Trumbull grocery store

TRUMBULL — Police say two men involved in a fight outside a local supermarket late Friday afternoon have been arrested. A 55-year-old Trumbull man was charged with two counts of second-degree breach of peace, and a 19-year-old Bridgeport man was charged with one count of second-degree breach of peace, Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir said Monday.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Bus driver says she was threatened at knifepoint in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A bus driver’s terrifying experience is prompting the Amalgamated Transit Unit (ATU) to call on the Southeast Area Transit (SEAT) District to do more to protect drivers from physical violence and verbal assaults — things the ATU says is happening across the country. At 8 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, […]
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

West Haven neighborhood fed up with trash left illegally on streets

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Neighbors in West Haven are fed up over illegal dumping on their streets — and one neighbor is now offering a reward for information.  David Killeen has lived in the Old Field Creek neighborhood for 15 years. He’s seen trash left in the marshes near his home.  “We see couches, […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

New Haven Public Schools security guard charged after shooting at 14-year-old

A security guard at a public elementary school in New Haven was arrested on Sunday after pursuing and shooting at a 14-year-old who had broken into his car in broad daylight. According to a Sunday press release from the New Haven Police Department, the security guard, Tiquentes Graybrown, claimed to believe the child was armed when he discharged his personal weapon. The New Haven Police Department later confirmed that the child was not armed. Graybrown said that though he shot at the child, he missed and the child was unharmed. When police arrived at the scene, they found Graybrown in the process of detaining the child.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ems1.com

Photos: 4 firefighters, 1 resident hurt in 3-alarm Conn. house fire

MERIDEN, Conn. — Four Meriden firefighters and one occupant of a multi-family home in Meriden were hospitalized after a three-alarm fire this weekend, city officials said Sunday. The Meriden Fire Department responded to fire that broke out in a three-story home at the corner of Broad Street and Bunker...
MERIDEN, CT
thecoastlandtimes.com

Woman arrested in North Carolina sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing son in Connecticut

A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for suffocating her 8-year-old son and then setting their house on fire. Prosecutors said Karin Ziolkowski killed her son, Elijah, in their Meriden, Conn. home on Nov. 14, 2016 and then used tiki torch oil to set two fires. Rescuers could not resuscitate the boy, whose death was ruled a homicide by asphyxia.
MERIDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy