Prayer vigil held at Brookdale Hospital for Brownsville advocate injured in shooting
Police say Taronn Sloan was shot in the chest at the Tilden Houses around 1 a.m.
Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull
Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
Police: Woman struck and killed in New Haven
Police say the driver called police telling them he had hit a woman who was crossing the street.
Word On The Street: 1st Step Taken
Silas Harris had a spring in his step Tuesday morning after taking a first metaphorical step toward rebuilding his life. Harris had just finished an interview about job possibilities with a career counselor at Project. , the agency that helps ex-offenders reenter the workforce and society after release from prison.
Eyewitness News
Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
News 12
Video shows man throwing dog against Yonkers storefront
Video shows a man throwing a dog against a storefront in Yonkers. The video was taken Wednesday morning at the corner of Ridge and Lake avenues in Yonkers in front of a closed bodega. The Yonkers Police Department is investigating and said in a statement, "The Yonkers Police Department is...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Men charged in fight outside Trumbull grocery store
TRUMBULL — Police say two men involved in a fight outside a local supermarket late Friday afternoon have been arrested. A 55-year-old Trumbull man was charged with two counts of second-degree breach of peace, and a 19-year-old Bridgeport man was charged with one count of second-degree breach of peace, Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir said Monday.
Police: Man in custody after killing wife in Jersey City apartment
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office says 39-year-old Lucas Cooper shot and killed his wife just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Bus driver says she was threatened at knifepoint in New London
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A bus driver’s terrifying experience is prompting the Amalgamated Transit Unit (ATU) to call on the Southeast Area Transit (SEAT) District to do more to protect drivers from physical violence and verbal assaults — things the ATU says is happening across the country. At 8 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, […]
West Haven neighborhood fed up with trash left illegally on streets
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Neighbors in West Haven are fed up over illegal dumping on their streets — and one neighbor is now offering a reward for information. David Killeen has lived in the Old Field Creek neighborhood for 15 years. He’s seen trash left in the marshes near his home. “We see couches, […]
Teenage boy dead after dispute with stepfather in Bronx
Detectives are looking into whether the boy's neck injuries were the result of the stepfather trying to defend himself.
Monsey man charged in New Hempstead school bus accident that injured children
Police say Chiam Feder, 37, is charged with three counts of assault, one count of reckless endangerment, and 21 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of reckless driving, and 31 traffic infractions.
Yale Daily News
New Haven Public Schools security guard charged after shooting at 14-year-old
A security guard at a public elementary school in New Haven was arrested on Sunday after pursuing and shooting at a 14-year-old who had broken into his car in broad daylight. According to a Sunday press release from the New Haven Police Department, the security guard, Tiquentes Graybrown, claimed to believe the child was armed when he discharged his personal weapon. The New Haven Police Department later confirmed that the child was not armed. Graybrown said that though he shot at the child, he missed and the child was unharmed. When police arrived at the scene, they found Graybrown in the process of detaining the child.
News 12
Family holds vigil and balloon release event for Lauren Smith-Fields on eve of her birthday
The family of Lauren Smith-Fields held a vigil and balloon release event on the eve of her birthday. Lauren Smith-Fields, 23, was found dead in her home after an online date a year ago. Her family has since been critical of police’s handling of the case. Shantell Fields, her...
NYPD: Crown Heights bodega employee assaulted; suspect on the loose
Authorities say an unprovoked attack inside Maita Deli in Crown Heights left a bodega employee injured.
ems1.com
Photos: 4 firefighters, 1 resident hurt in 3-alarm Conn. house fire
MERIDEN, Conn. — Four Meriden firefighters and one occupant of a multi-family home in Meriden were hospitalized after a three-alarm fire this weekend, city officials said Sunday. The Meriden Fire Department responded to fire that broke out in a three-story home at the corner of Broad Street and Bunker...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Woman arrested in North Carolina sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing son in Connecticut
A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for suffocating her 8-year-old son and then setting their house on fire. Prosecutors said Karin Ziolkowski killed her son, Elijah, in their Meriden, Conn. home on Nov. 14, 2016 and then used tiki torch oil to set two fires. Rescuers could not resuscitate the boy, whose death was ruled a homicide by asphyxia.
DA: Central Islip woman found guilty of killing friend to gain ownership of home
Donatila O'Mahony was convicted of murder and forgery charges after prosecutors say she shot and killed Lee Pedersen inside his Aquebogue home in 2020.
Police Report Leads In Killing Of Youth Worker, 33
Police have identified the person they believe may have shot dead Michael Wint, a 33-year-old New Havener who had used his own experience seeking to straighten out his life to help other young people do the same. Wint was found shot inside a white sedan parked at 296 Whalley Ave....
Police: 2 Danbury teens facing multiple charges for 2 shootings, stealing car
Police say a 15 and 17-year-old drove through the area in a stolen car shooting at homes.
