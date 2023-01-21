Read full article on original website
Related
Bwog
Open Meeting Announcement: An Abecedarian About This Sunday Evening
All the reasons—from A to Z—that you should come to Bwog’s opening meeting: join us tonight at 9 pm, we’re in Lerner 510. Brewing, building, amplifying ambition—Barnumbia students begging to attend Bwog’s meeting. Columbia’s student news blog, celebrated for its clever short forms and...
Bwog
Apply To Bwog And Join The Bwody Politic!
Staff Writers are the blood, the soul, the heart, the brain, the everything of Bwog’s body politic. They make the substance you read and as a result they make the substance of Bwog. They are why you chuckle or comment under an article. They transcribe dreams into text. They speak the voice of publication. They are the noble masses.
Comments / 0