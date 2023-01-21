ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man shot, killed by officers after short pursuit

By Amber Coakley, Jafet Serrato
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXz1h_0kMjQ5UQ00

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot and killed by San Diego police officers Friday in Barrio Logan after a traffic stop led to a short pursuit, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at the 1800 block of Logan Ave. around 11:30 p.m. when the driver, 37-year-old Christopher Dearman, suddenly sped away in a red Dodge Ram truck heading east on Logan Avenue, authorities said.

Man shot, killed near Petco Park

The Dodge came to a stop around the 2000 block of Logan Ave. and the man exited the driver’s side of the vehicle with a handgun, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Video surveillance and evidence indicate that Dearman pointed the gun at officers and fired two rounds at them, officials said.

One of those rounds eventually hit the hood near the driver’s side of a patrol vehicle.

An officer-involved shooting then took place.

The man reportedly fell to the ground, dropping the handgun next to him. The Sheriff’s Department said officers ordered the man to move away from the handgun, but he did not comply. Authorities say a police K-9 was then used to pull the man away from the firearm.

Officers provided medical aid to the man until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries despite lifesaving efforts.

The identity of the deceased suspect has not been released at this time.

No officers were injured during the incident and their names will not be made public at this moment.

Police said officers originally pulled over Dearman for a lightning equipment violation.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit responded and will handle the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coast News

Teen hospitalized after fight, collision

OCEANSIDE — A 17-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a 15-year-old boy’s vehicle struck the older teen following an alcohol-induced fight in Oceanside, police said Jan. 24. Just before 11:30 p.m. Jan. 23, the Oceanside Police Department reported to a fight...
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman Who Died in Suspected DUI Crash in Crown Point ID’d as Vanessa Urbina Aragonez

Authorities Monday publicly identified a young Arizona woman who was fatally injured over the weekend in a suspected DUI crash near Mission Bay. Vanessa Urbina Aragonez, 22, had just gotten out of a parked Chevrolet Tahoe SUV in the 3400 block of Riviera Drive in the Crown Point area and was standing next to it on a sidewalk when a Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway and hit her and a man she was with shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

17-Year-Old Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries After Oceanside Fight

A 17-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a 15-year-old boy's vehicle struck the older teen following an alcohol-induced altercation in Oceanside, police said Tuesday. Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Oceanside Police Department responded to a fight near 1200 North Harbor Drive. While...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

21-Year-Old Sentenced Over 23 Years for Mount Hope Shooting, Dragging Death

A man who pleaded guilty to killing another man who was shot and dragged by a car in Mount Hope was sentenced Monday to nearly two dozen years in state prison. Fernando Arellano, 21, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the June 20, 2021, death of 56-year-old San Diego resident David Aviles, who police found pinned beneath a car at 4100 F St. at around 8:15 p.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Innocent Pedestrian Killed After Possible Drunk Driver Pins Him Under Vehicle | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1/22/2023 1:28 am LOCATION: 3400 Block of Riviera Dr. CITY: San Diego DETAILS: San Diego Police along with San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to a vehicle rollover accident on the 3400 block of Riviera Dr. in Pacific Beach. Upon arrival, Officers, and Firefighters found a white Toyota Tacoma on its side with a male that was partially pinned underneath the vehicle. Firefighters managed to free the male who was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. A female was found unresponsive near the crash and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. A witness stated that a White Chevrolet Tahoe was partially parked on the sidewalk on the Westside of Riviera Dr. with a male and female who were having a domestic dispute. A White Toyota Tacoma traveling Southbound on Riviera Dr. struck the Chevy Tahoe and both the male and female who were standing outside of the vehicle as it rolled over. The 3 male occupants of the Toyota Tacoma were able to self-extricate out of the vehicle. One of the passengers of the Tacoma was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The male driver of the Toyota Tacoma was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Bay Area

‘Make Her Sick': Investigators Detail Larry Millete's Dark Requests to Spellcasters

The ninth day of testimony in the preliminary hearing for Larry Millete began by focusing heavily on the digital evidence associated with the case. San Diego District Attorney's Office investigator Mathew Grindley continued his testimony from the previous day, delving into the messages that were exchanged between Larry and his wife Maya, who’s been missing since Jan. 7, 2021. Her body has never been found.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy