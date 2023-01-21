Man shot, killed by officers after short pursuit

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot and killed by San Diego police officers Friday in Barrio Logan after a traffic stop led to a short pursuit, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at the 1800 block of Logan Ave. around 11:30 p.m. when the driver, 37-year-old Christopher Dearman, suddenly sped away in a red Dodge Ram truck heading east on Logan Avenue, authorities said.

The Dodge came to a stop around the 2000 block of Logan Ave. and the man exited the driver’s side of the vehicle with a handgun, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Video surveillance and evidence indicate that Dearman pointed the gun at officers and fired two rounds at them, officials said.

One of those rounds eventually hit the hood near the driver’s side of a patrol vehicle.

An officer-involved shooting then took place.

The man reportedly fell to the ground, dropping the handgun next to him. The Sheriff’s Department said officers ordered the man to move away from the handgun, but he did not comply. Authorities say a police K-9 was then used to pull the man away from the firearm.

Officers provided medical aid to the man until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries despite lifesaving efforts.

The identity of the deceased suspect has not been released at this time.

No officers were injured during the incident and their names will not be made public at this moment.

Police said officers originally pulled over Dearman for a lightning equipment violation.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit responded and will handle the officer-involved shooting investigation.

