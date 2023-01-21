ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Albany Herald

Banged-up Michigan hopes to slow No. 1 Purdue

Purdue enters its Thursday visit to Michigan on a six-game winning streak and back in possession of the top spot in the men's college basketball rankings. Don't get the No. 1 Boilermakers wrong, they'll take the lofty perch. But you can think again if you figure Purdue is content.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Albany Herald

Iowa looks to continue recent dominance of Spartans

Iowa has won its last three matchups against Michigan State. The Hawkeyes will look to extend that streak when they visit the Spartans in East Lansing on Thursday night. Iowa had a four-game Big Ten winning streak snapped at Ohio State on Saturday, when the Hawkeyes (12-7, 4-4) gave up a season-high in points in the 93-77 defeat.
IOWA CITY, IA

