It doesn’t sound like the New York Mets are losing sleep over not signing Carlos Correa. Although the franchise’s deep-pocketed owner, Steve Cohen, told the New York Post after agreeing to a reported 12-year, $315 million contract with Correa that he believed the two-time All-Star put the Mets “over the top,” the deal later fell apart — just like Correa’s previous 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants — due to medical concerns. And a new report suggests the Mets have been comfortable in turning the page on the entire free agency saga.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO