Former Red Sox Manager Terry Francona Has Scooter Stolen
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona had his scooter stolen over the weekend. The Boston Red Sox World Series champion had parked his beloved item outside of his residence, and he was well known to drive his scooter from downtown Cleveland to Progressive Field on game days. A team spokesperson said...
One ‘Silver Lining’ For Mets After Carlos Correa Free Agency Drama
It doesn’t sound like the New York Mets are losing sleep over not signing Carlos Correa. Although the franchise’s deep-pocketed owner, Steve Cohen, told the New York Post after agreeing to a reported 12-year, $315 million contract with Correa that he believed the two-time All-Star put the Mets “over the top,” the deal later fell apart — just like Correa’s previous 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants — due to medical concerns. And a new report suggests the Mets have been comfortable in turning the page on the entire free agency saga.
Watch: Scott Rolen tells parents he made Baseball Hall of Fame in emotional reveal
Scott Rolen is the latest former MLB player to share their emotional moment of enshrinement into the National Baseball Hall of Fame with family members. Rolen didn't keep his family guessing long, as right after his mom asks, "What do we know?" he immediately responds with the positive news. The announcement rightfully prompted emotional embraces with both of the 47-year-old's parents, as well as celebratory screams from other family and tail-wagging from a trio of dogs.
MLB Executive Claims Ex-Red Sox ‘Destroyed’ Relievers Market
Matt Strahm spent just one season with the Boston Red Sox. However, the southpaw relief pitcher has left quite an impact on the offseason market following his departure. With multiple options in the left-handed reliever market still available — Zach Britton, Andrew Chafin and Matt Moore — the expectations have reportedly changed, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Apparently, this was a byproduct of the offseason agreement between Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies back in December.
Red Sox’s Chaim Bloom Addresses Adalberto Mondesi Acquisition
The Boston Red Sox made a middle infield addition Tuesday, which chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom spoke about to reporters. Through a trade with the Kansas City Royals, the Red Sox acquired Adalberto Mondesi plus a player to be named later in exchange for relief pitcher Josh Taylor. The move served as an obvious upgrade to fill the void in the middle infield, which came about in wake of the injury to Trevor Story, who underwent an internal bracing procedure of the right ulnar collateral ligament this offseason.
Bills Reportedly Offered Coaching Job To Active NFL QB In 2022
NFL franchises do weird things. In a report that came out of nowhere, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday that Buffalo offered New York Giants backup quarterback Davis Webb its QB coach job last offseason. That’s right, the Bills tried to go straight to the source. “Giants’ backup QB...
AFC Exec Believes Rams Will Consider Trading This Star Player
Life has come at the Los Angeles Rams fast since their Super Bowl LVI win last February. Los Angeles, largely due to a slew of key injuries, finished 5-12 in the 2022 campaign, marking one of the worst seasons from a defending champion in league history. To make matters worse for the Rams, they don’t have their first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft and their salary cap situation is suboptimal.
Red Sox DFA Veteran Reliever Matt Barnes In Surprise Roster Move
The Boston Red Sox made a series of additions to their bullpen this offseason. But on Tuesday, the Red Sox announced they subtracted one reliever from the equation by designating veteran right-hander Matt Barnes for assignment. The 32-year-old Barnes spent all nine of his seasons in the majors with the...
Why Kiké Hernández Believes Red Sox Can ‘Shock A Lot Of People’
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Kiké Hernández knows that not many prognosticators will peg the Boston Red Sox as World Series contenders this season. Hernández is fine with that because it gives the Red Sox an opportunity to prove those wrong about the state of the ball club.
Red Sox Announce Trade For Royals Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi
Chaim Bloom said during Red Sox Winter Weekend that the team was close to a trade. And four days later it came to fruition. Boston acquired shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Josh Taylor, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. ESPN’s Jeff Passan and MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported the deal previously.
