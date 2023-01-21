Read full article on original website
Former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher tweets he’s joining Red Sox
Former Tampa Bay Rays reliever Ryan Sherriff says he’s joined the Red Sox organization. While the team has yet to confirm anything, he tweeted from his verified account @KingSherriff:. “Glad to be apart of the @RedSox org! Lets get it.”. While his last name is likely to spark a...
Former Red Sox Manager Terry Francona Has Scooter Stolen
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona had his scooter stolen over the weekend. The Boston Red Sox World Series champion had parked his beloved item outside of his residence, and he was well known to drive his scooter from downtown Cleveland to Progressive Field on game days. A team spokesperson said...
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs announcer Chip Caray is leaving Atlanta to do play-by-play for the Cardinals (UPDATED)
UPDATE: This move, reported earlier, is apparently actually happening. The original article is below. Chip Caray, grandson of longtime Cubs/WGN announcer Harry Caray, was the Cubs’ TV play-by-play voice for seven seasons, from 1998-2004. Per Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Caray, who has been the Atlanta Braves’...
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox designate RHP Matt Barnes for assignment
The Boston Red Sox made a surprising move to clear space on their roster on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Matt Barnes was designated for assignment, according to Beyond the Monster's Chris Henrique. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the report. Tomase: Can Bryan Mata make a legitimate impact for Red Sox in 2023?
Watch: Scott Rolen tells parents he made Baseball Hall of Fame in emotional reveal
Scott Rolen is the latest former MLB player to share their emotional moment of enshrinement into the National Baseball Hall of Fame with family members. Rolen didn't keep his family guessing long, as right after his mom asks, "What do we know?" he immediately responds with the positive news. The announcement rightfully prompted emotional embraces with both of the 47-year-old's parents, as well as celebratory screams from other family and tail-wagging from a trio of dogs.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman hints at additional moves before Spring Training
With spring training creeping up on us in a few weeks, the New York Yankees are still looking to improve the roster. The team has been connected to a few free agents, notably Jurickson Profar and, recently, Josh Harrison. General manager Brian Cashman has been looking to add more competition...
The Ringer
Should the C’s Stand Pat at the Trade Deadline? Plus, Chad Finn on the New Red Sox NESN Booth.
Brian recaps the Celtics’ gritty win in Toronto on Saturday night and discusses any moves the team might make before the trade deadline (0:30). Then, he chats with the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn about the new additions to the NESN Red Sox broadcast for the upcoming season, NBC Sports Boston and the Celtics, and the Red Sox’s Winter Weekend (18:50). Finally, Brian takes some calls and talks about Mac Jones and the Pats’ offensive coordinator search (55:40).We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.
