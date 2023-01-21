Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Shows Newborn Daughter Esti's Face in New Photo
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl has stepped into the spotlight and already proven she's an adorable little thief, because she's stolen everyone's hearts!. The 37-year-old model on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the first close-up photo of Esti Maxine Stephens. In the photo, the little one's enjoying a few Z's while in Teigen's comforting arms. She captioned the photo, "[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby."
TODAY.com
Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler reunite on ‘SNL’ — in character!
Former “Parks and Rec” stars Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler reunited on Weekend Update during Plaza’s first time hosting “Saturday Night Live.” Watch as Poehler, as character Leslie Knope, tries her hand at some jokes.Jan. 23, 2023.
TODAY.com
Chris Evans responds after ‘Avengers’ co-star Jeremy Renner reveals he broke over 30 bones
Chris Evans has weighed in on his "Avengers" co-star Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident earlier this month that left him with critical injuries. Shortly after Renner posted an update on his positive outlook for his recovery from the accident, telling fans "these 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," Evans responded on Twitter.
TODAY.com
Lenny Kravitz sees the ‘essence’ of mom Roxie Roker in daughter Zoë Kravitz
The genes are strong in the Kravitz family. Lenny Kravitz says he sees a lot of his mother, late “The Jeffersons” star Roxie Roker, in his own daughter, actor Zoë Kravitz. “Just the essence. Yeah, it’s beautiful to watch,” he told NBC News' correspondent Harry Smith in...
TODAY.com
Chris Meloni recalls filming ‘out of the box,’ fan-favorite ‘SVU’ scene with Mariska Hargitay
As we continue to spiral over what's to come for Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler on the next episode of "Law & Order: SVU," we thought it was important to reflect with Chris Meloni on one of the duo's most talked about scenes among fans. The scene in question dates...
TODAY.com
Rita Moreno hilariously describes her ‘pheromones’ kicking in while filming ‘80 for Brady’
Working on the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady” really got Rita Moreno’s engine running. The Oscar-winning star, who appears in the movie with Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, said making the film reinvigorated her in ways she hadn’t expected when the quartet appeared Jan. 23 on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
TODAY.com
Fez reveals why he and Jackie broke up after the 'That ‘70s Show' finale
Even though "That '70s Show" ended in 2006, fans are still excited to see where the original cast ended up. In the show's reboot, "That '90s Show," which hit Netflix on Jan. 19, stars an all new cast of characters with cameos from the original youths — now parents and all grown up.
TODAY.com
SV-bloom? Mariska Hargitay reveals ‘pretty’ birthday gift from Chris Meloni
Mariska Hargitay celebrated her birthday in style Jan. 23, but the real gift came the next day — in the form of a "whisper video" to her partner for life Chris Meloni. The "Law & Order" stars began posting what the fans deemed to be "whisper videos" while filming for "Law & Order: SVU" (Hargitay's show) and "Law & Order: Organized Crime" (Meloni's show) in July 2021.
TODAY.com
Christopher Meloni interrogated over Benson and Stabler near-kiss
Actor Christopher Meloni is grilled over the “will they or won't they” between Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler on “Law & Order.” “I want my lawyer,” he says while being interrogated under a spotlight on TODAY.Jan. 25, 2023.
TODAY.com
Savannah and Hoda hilariously grill Chris Meloni on a possible Benson and Stabler kiss
Detectives Guthrie and Kotb had suspect Christopher Meloni cornered in the TODAY interrogation room on Jan. 25, and they were not going to let him go without getting some answers. They wanted to know what all "Law & Order: SVU" fans want to know: Does Meloni's Detective Elliot Stabler kiss...
TODAY.com
Jane Fonda, Sally Field on the perks of aging: ‘You get better at almost everything’
Getting older can also mean getting better, according to some of Hollywood’s most enduring leading ladies. In the soon-to-be released sports comedy “80 for Brady,” Jane Fonda and Sally Field, as well as co-stars Rita Moreno and Lili Tomlin, play pals whose passions (for the New England Patriots, Tom Brady and life in general) burn bright in their 70s, 80s and beyond.
Comments / 0