ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Shows Newborn Daughter Esti's Face in New Photo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl has stepped into the spotlight and already proven she's an adorable little thief, because she's stolen everyone's hearts!. The 37-year-old model on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the first close-up photo of Esti Maxine Stephens. In the photo, the little one's enjoying a few Z's while in Teigen's comforting arms. She captioned the photo, "[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby."
TODAY.com

Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler reunite on ‘SNL’ — in character!

Former “Parks and Rec” stars Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler reunited on Weekend Update during Plaza’s first time hosting “Saturday Night Live.” Watch as Poehler, as character Leslie Knope, tries her hand at some jokes.Jan. 23, 2023.
TODAY.com

Chris Evans responds after ‘Avengers’ co-star Jeremy Renner reveals he broke over 30 bones

Chris Evans has weighed in on his "Avengers" co-star Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident earlier this month that left him with critical injuries. Shortly after Renner posted an update on his positive outlook for his recovery from the accident, telling fans "these 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," Evans responded on Twitter.
TODAY.com

Fez reveals why he and Jackie broke up after the 'That ‘70s Show' finale

Even though "That '70s Show" ended in 2006, fans are still excited to see where the original cast ended up. In the show's reboot, "That '90s Show," which hit Netflix on Jan. 19, stars an all new cast of characters with cameos from the original youths — now parents and all grown up.
TODAY.com

SV-bloom? Mariska Hargitay reveals ‘pretty’ birthday gift from Chris Meloni

Mariska Hargitay celebrated her birthday in style Jan. 23, but the real gift came the next day — in the form of a "whisper video" to her partner for life Chris Meloni. The "Law & Order" stars began posting what the fans deemed to be "whisper videos" while filming for "Law & Order: SVU" (Hargitay's show) and "Law & Order: Organized Crime" (Meloni's show) in July 2021.
TODAY.com

Christopher Meloni interrogated over Benson and Stabler near-kiss

Actor Christopher Meloni is grilled over the “will they or won't they” between Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler on “Law & Order.” “I want my lawyer,” he says while being interrogated under a spotlight on TODAY.Jan. 25, 2023.
TODAY.com

Jane Fonda, Sally Field on the perks of aging: ‘You get better at almost everything’

Getting older can also mean getting better, according to some of Hollywood’s most enduring leading ladies. In the soon-to-be released sports comedy “80 for Brady,” Jane Fonda and Sally Field, as well as co-stars Rita Moreno and Lili Tomlin, play pals whose passions (for the New England Patriots, Tom Brady and life in general) burn bright in their 70s, 80s and beyond.

