cbs19news
Most of Skyline Drive closed
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Only a short piece of Skyline Drive is currently open for use. The Shenandoah National Park reports the scenic route is open from Front Royal to Dickey Ridge. That is about five miles of the 105-mile-long road through the park. The rest of Skyline Drive...
The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023. The Farmers' Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
Ready for spring? AccuWeather has a sneak peek of the long-range forecast
No matter what Punxsutawney Phil prognosticates on Feb. 2, AccuWeather meteorologists say it will still feel like winter for more than half of the nation over the next six weeks. The middle of January marked the halfway point in meteorological winter, which comes to an end in just five weeks...
Don’t kill the curl grubs in your garden – they could be native beetle babies
Have you ever been in the garden and found a large, white, C-shaped grub with a distinctive brown head and six legs clustered near the head? If so, you’ve had an encounter with the larva of a scarab beetle (family: Scarabaeidae) also known as a “curl grub”. Many gardeners worry these large larvae might damage plants. So what are curl grubs? And should you be concerned if you discover them in your garden? What are curl grubs? Curl grubs turn into scarab beetles. There are more than 30,000 species of scarab beetles worldwide. Australia is home to at least 2,300 of these species,...
Can a Water Softener Harm Plumbing or Appliances?
A water softener is a device that is used to remove minerals like calcium and magnesium from hard water, making it softer and easier to use. Hard water can cause a variety of problems like mineral buildup in pipes, reduced appliance efficiency, and even damage to skin and hair. While water softeners can provide many benefits, there is some concern that they can also harm plumbing and appliances. In this article, we will examine the potential harms caused by water softeners and discuss ways to prevent and mitigate them.
BBC
Animals move out as Gorgie urban farm closes its doors
One of Scotland's last urban farms has closed its doors to the public and its animals are being transported to local zoos and farms. Love Learning, the charity which runs the farm, said they had been hit by increased costs and a lack of funding. Mark McInally, the commercial business...
Homeowners turn to firewood as heating prices rise
People across the U.S. are continuously seeing high prices on everyday goods and services including heat. As winter is in full effect, NBC’s Gary Grumbach explains why many households are turning to firewood to heat their homes to help offset costs. Jan. 24, 2023.
lootpress.com
Winter Blues Farmers Market Returns February 25
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Winter Blues is back! The indoor farmers market makes its return on Saturday, February 25. More than 60 vendors from across West Virginia will be on hand to sell products grown and sourced right here in the Mountain State. The event takes place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 1-5 p.m. It is free for the public to attend.
Narcity
Canada's Winter Weather Is Coming Back & A Polar Vortex Could Bring -30 C Temperatures Soon
If you thought you had seen the last of winter weather in Canada get ready because a polar vortex is on the way and it could bring -30 C temperatures. The Weather Network shared a forecast on January 19 about a pattern reversal that's set to bring the return of "classic Canadian winter weather" for parts of the country at the end of January and into February.
heckhome.com
Different Types Of Fertiliser For Your Garden
There are many ways to ensure that your garden grows happy and healthy plants and flowers like the beautiful collection of species available at Gardeners Dream. That includes ensuring they’re being watered on time, getting enough sunlight and having the right amount of soil. Speaking of soil, one way to ensure your plants receive the nutrients they need is to use fertiliser.
heckhome.com
How to Organize Your Large Shed
If you have a big shed, you know the challenge of keeping it organized. Fortunately, there are some simple steps you can take to make organizing your shed easier. This blog post will provide tips and tricks for organizing your big shed so you can make the most of the available space.
newsnationnow.com
Cattle rancher: California storms have helped with drought
(NewsNation) — Severe weather has swept through California, with weeks of rain from storms that washed away certain crops, affected livestock and caused dangerous flooding. However, storms have also provided much-needed relief to a state plagued by drought conditions for a while. Josh Davy, a cattle rancher in Tehama...
Celebrating the Year of the Rabbit
Earlier in the week saw the first new moon, marking the lunar New Year, celebrated widely in many countries across the globe, as well as by diasporic communities residing in Bedford. In the Chinese tradition, the lunar new year is known as 春节 (chūn jié), directly translating as the Spring Festival.
heckhome.com
Understanding Diy Basement Waterproofing
DIY basement waterproofing is a great way to protect your home from water damage and flooding. It is one of the most cost-effective methods for keeping water out of your basement, as it can be done with basic tools and supplies. With a little bit of knowledge about what needs to be done, DIY basement waterproofing can help you prevent major damage to your home caused by leaks, moisture seepage, and flooding. By learning how to waterproof your basement on your own properly, you can ensure that your home remains safe and dry all year round.
