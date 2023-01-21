Read full article on original website
Related
American heavyweight Deontay Wilder could fight in June against Mexico's former boxing king Andy Ruiz Jr.
Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. could collide this summer in a big, heavyweight spectacle that pits the American's power against the Mexican's skill.
Boxing Scene
Showtime Head on Crawford’s ‘Transparency’ Demands: Absolutely Baffling; Got to Have Certain Level of Trust
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza doesn’t feel that the sticking point that apparently led to the breakdown in negotiations for the undisputed welterweight championship was a reasonable one. Errol Spence, the WBA, WBC, and IBF 147-pound champion, and Terence Crawford, the WBO titlist, were engaged in serious discussions to...
sportszion.com
Tommy Fury’s father John Fury claims his son’s defeat vs Jake Paul to see “no more boxing for him”
John Fury, who is the father of Tommy Fury, is not happy with his son’s career. As of late, John Fury has claimed that there won’t be any boxing left if he loses his next possible fight against Jake Paul. However, after one and a half years on...
MMA Fighting
Lauren Murphy reacts to loss to Jessica Andrade at UFC 283: ‘I’m glad my corner didn’t stop the fight’
Lauren Murphy was beaten but not broken. That’s the message from the one-time flyweight title challenger, who lost a lopsided decision to Jessica Andrade at UFC 283 after absorbing an obscene amount of damage over three rounds. According to UFC statistics, Andrade connected with 231 significant strikes, which is a new single fight flyweight record.
MMAmania.com
Ex-UFC employees claim Dana White’s ‘secret sauce’ saved him from wife slap repercussions
The “Teflon Don” has nothing on “Teflon Dana.”. Just 2.5 weeks after Dana White was caught on film slapping his wife at a nightclub, TBS went ahead with the debut airing of his controversial Power Slap league. White somehow overcame the terrible optics and even worse search engine entanglements that came with the two slap events.
UFC veteran reveals pay to compete in Power Slap: “You guys would be shocked”
Eric Spicely, a UFC veteran, revealed the pay to compete in Power Slap. Dana White recently launched his new project in Power Slap and said it is something he thinks could be massive on TV. Yet, according to Spicely, he was offered a spot on Power Slap and was shocked by what the promotion was paying people to compete in it.
wrestletalk.com
Wild Brawl Breaks Out At WWE Performance Center (Video)
A wild brawl has broke out at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. At NXT Vengeance Day on February 4, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Grayson Waller inside a steel cage. The two men have been engaged in a rivalry that has been heating up week...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
603K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0