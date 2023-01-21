ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkeye, IA

Iowa woman accused of attempting to kill husband with sword

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
HAWKEYE, Iowa — An Iowa woman is accused of trying to kill her husband by striking him several times in the head with a sword, authorities said.

Kim Renee Cannon, 58, of Hawkeye, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the Wednesday attack, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home in rural northeastern Iowa at 8:29 p.m. CST and found a 70-year-old man with severe cuts on his head.

The victim, who was found in the bathroom of the residence, also had lacerations on his face, and one of the injuries had cut through the man’s eye socket, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported, citing Fayette County court records.

Deputies said that Cannon was discovered sitting on the kitchen floor covered in blood, with two bloody swords next to her, according to the newspaper.

According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation determined that the couple had engaged in a verbal argument and that Cannon had struck her spouse “several times to the head.”

It was unclear what led to the argument.

According to a witness, the couple argued and Cannon left the room. When she returned, Cannon allegedly struck her husband in the back of the head, the Courier reported. After leaving the room, Cannon allegedly returned with a second sword and struck the victim in the face, according to the newspaper.

The victim was taken to a hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries, KGAN-TV reported.

Cannon was arrested and booked into the Fayette County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

