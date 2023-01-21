Five men shot in Yuma, suspects on the run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to two different attempted homicide calls during the early Saturday morning hours.

YPD said one incident occurred near W. 9th Street and S. Arena Drive while the other incident occurred near 5th Street and 17th Avenue.

The first shooting occurred at approximately 4:21am as two men, a 22-year-old and a 35-year-old, sustained gunshot wounds.

The second shooting occurred at approximately 4:48am as three men, an 18-year-old and two 17-year-olds, also sustained gunshot wounds.

In addition, the victims of the two shootings sustained sought medical treatment at the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC).

While YPD learned that the shooters were both men, they did not disclose if the two shootings were related.

However, the two cases remain ongoing, and KYMA will keep you updated.

If you have any information regarding the two cases, then call YPD at (928) 373-4700. You can also dial the 78-CRIME number at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

You may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

