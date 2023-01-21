Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Big waves and big-wave surfers put on ‘wild’ show for ‘Eddie spectators
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Meredith Makainani and her husband got to the North Shore on Saturday — a day before “The Eddie” — just to make sure they could secure a spot at the big-wave surf contest. They weren’t alone. Tens of thousands of spectators flocked...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Public memorial held at Iolani Palace for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kawananakoa will lie in state in the throne room at Iolani...
The momentous experience of The Eddie
Forty surfers, each taking their shot at immortality, conquering the massive surf at Waimea bay all in honor of Eddie Aikau.
bigislandnow.com
Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival back Feb. 4 on Big Island
The 30th anniversary of the Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival is set for Feb. 4 with a full lineup of free, multi-cultural performing arts, hands-on demonstrations, crafters and food booths. The festival marks the blooming of the historic cherry trees at Church Row Park and celebrates the age-old Japanese tradition...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tens of thousands expected to descend on Oahu’s North Shore for first ‘Eddie’ since 2016
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 40,000 spectators are expected to flock to Waimea Bay on Sunday to see the world’s best big-wave surfers compete in the North Shore’s premier surf contest, “The Eddie.”. Forecasters are predicting 35- to 45-foot surf as a “powerful” northwest swell rolls in, starting...
travelweekly.com
Maui resort's Plane to Paradise package takes off
For visitors to Hana who would rather not spend hours driving the 64 miles to get there, the luxurious Hana-Maui Resort offers a Plane to Paradise package. In this offer, arrangements are made to meet guests at their arrival airport, and they are then taken to a waiting 10-seat Cessna that will fly them to Hana. Not having to drive the Road to Hana isn't even the best part of this package. The views from the Cessna are as good as a sightseeing tour. Beaches, scenic cliffs and countless waterfalls are seen in beautiful detail along the way.
Baby washed under home after big wave hits property, cars
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hearing on motion to vacate conviction in Dana Ireland murder underway
Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The man accused of abducting...
Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder, rape released
HONOLULU — (AP) — A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn’t commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Abigail Kawananakoa’s loved ones recall a life filled with music, laughter and generosity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 200 loved ones, friends and dignitaries gathered Monday at Mauna Ala, the Royal Mausoleum, for Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa’s private funeral service. There was music, her genealogy chant with royal lineage and stories of her generosity. Those stories included a gift to help preserve hula...
Teen spectator in serious condition after fall in Waimea
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a teen is in serious condition after falling off a tree in Waimea.
bigislandvideonews.com
East Hawaiʻi Facing Drought Conditions, Wise Water Use Urged
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hilo and Puna are currently under "Moderate Drought" conditions, and some water catchment supplies are running out. (BIVN) – Hawai‘i County officials are urging residents living in windward areas and who rely on water catchment systems “to use their water wisely due to the dry weather and display courtesy when using public water spigot sites.”
A Hawaii man told his friend he had hooked a "huge" tuna while deep-sea fishing. He went overboard and is still missing.
Rescuers searched for a third day Tuesday for a Hawaii fisherman who went overboard from a boat after hooking a tuna over the weekend, authorities said. Mark Knittle, 63, of Captain Cook, was fishing with a friend off Honaunau on the Big Island on Sunday, when he hooked an ahi, or tuna, police said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘One set of rules’: Counties look to state lawmakers for uniformity on concealed carry firearms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Every county has been working on its own way of dealing with concealed weapon permits and identifying sensitive places. Now, there’s a push for statewide legislation to clear up confusion.
Murder case of Hawaii business owners shock community
Big Island police stated that two elderly people are dead following an incident on Makalika Street in Hilo.
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: Dilapidated State Building In Hilo Raises Questions
HILO, Hawaiʻi - During the initial stages of a planned - and delayed - renovation, the Keawe Health Center was found to be structurally unsound. (BIVN) – A dilapidated state building that has become an eye-sore in Hilo was discussed at a recent legislative hearing at the Capitol.
bigislandnow.com
Pāhoa man armed with screwdriver, wrench charged with robbing fast food restaurant
Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged 35-year-old Rancey Sonny Kawika Lee, of Pāhoa, with various offenses following an armed robbery of a fast food restaurant in a shopping center in Pāhoa. He was armed with a screwdriver and large wrench, according to witness statements to Puna...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Couple killed in double stabbing on Hawaii Island remembered for their ‘warmth’
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved couple killed in a double stabbing on Hawaii Island are being remembered for their warmth and generosity. The two elderly victims — both 68 years old — were identified as Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine, of Hilo. Their grandson, Joshua Ho, has been arrested.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police seeking help finding 16-year-old girl
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Shaelynn Gomes, who was reported as a runaway. Gomes was last seen in the area of Ponahawai and Kapiolani streets in Hilo on Jan. 6, 2023, around 11:00 p.m. She was wearing purple sweat pants, a...
KITV.com
Police describe grandson's brutal double-murder of the owners of Big Island Delights
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A community is in shock after a double murder of a grandmother and grandfather on the Big Island. Family and friends are mourning the tragic deaths of the longtime small business operators of a popular cookie store in Hilo.
