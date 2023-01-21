ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waimea, HI

bigislandnow.com

Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival back Feb. 4 on Big Island

The 30th anniversary of the Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival is set for Feb. 4 with a full lineup of free, multi-cultural performing arts, hands-on demonstrations, crafters and food booths. The festival marks the blooming of the historic cherry trees at Church Row Park and celebrates the age-old Japanese tradition...
WAIMEA, HI
travelweekly.com

Maui resort's Plane to Paradise package takes off

For visitors to Hana who would rather not spend hours driving the 64 miles to get there, the luxurious Hana-Maui Resort offers a Plane to Paradise package. In this offer, arrangements are made to meet guests at their arrival airport, and they are then taken to a waiting 10-seat Cessna that will fly them to Hana. Not having to drive the Road to Hana isn't even the best part of this package. The views from the Cessna are as good as a sightseeing tour. Beaches, scenic cliffs and countless waterfalls are seen in beautiful detail along the way.
HANA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hearing on motion to vacate conviction in Dana Ireland murder underway

Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The man accused of abducting...
HAWAII STATE
WSB Radio

Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder, rape released

HONOLULU — (AP) — A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn’t commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

East Hawaiʻi Facing Drought Conditions, Wise Water Use Urged

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hilo and Puna are currently under "Moderate Drought" conditions, and some water catchment supplies are running out. (BIVN) – Hawai‘i County officials are urging residents living in windward areas and who rely on water catchment systems “to use their water wisely due to the dry weather and display courtesy when using public water spigot sites.”
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Dilapidated State Building In Hilo Raises Questions

HILO, Hawaiʻi - During the initial stages of a planned - and delayed - renovation, the Keawe Health Center was found to be structurally unsound. (BIVN) – A dilapidated state building that has become an eye-sore in Hilo was discussed at a recent legislative hearing at the Capitol.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Big Island police seeking help finding 16-year-old girl

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Shaelynn Gomes, who was reported as a runaway. Gomes was last seen in the area of Ponahawai and Kapiolani streets in Hilo on Jan. 6, 2023, around 11:00 p.m. She was wearing purple sweat pants, a...
HILO, HI

