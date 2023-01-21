For visitors to Hana who would rather not spend hours driving the 64 miles to get there, the luxurious Hana-Maui Resort offers a Plane to Paradise package. In this offer, arrangements are made to meet guests at their arrival airport, and they are then taken to a waiting 10-seat Cessna that will fly them to Hana. Not having to drive the Road to Hana isn't even the best part of this package. The views from the Cessna are as good as a sightseeing tour. Beaches, scenic cliffs and countless waterfalls are seen in beautiful detail along the way.

HANA, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO