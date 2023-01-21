Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) out for Nuggets Sunday
The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porter Jr. will miss tonight's game as he attends to a personal matter. Porter Jr. has averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game so far this season.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Bobby Portis (knee) ruled out on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Portis will not be available after Milwaukee's big man was ruled out with a right knee sprain. Expect Brook Lopez to see more minutes versus a Nuggets' team ranked 21st in defensive rating. Lopez's...
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (illness) questionable for Atlanta's Wednesday contest
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hunter's availability remains in limbo after Atlanta's forward missed one game with acute asthma symptoms. Expect Bogdan Bogdanovic to see more minutes versus a Thunder team ranked ninth in defensive rating if Hunter is inactive.
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Bryce McGowens for inactive Gordon Hayward (hamstring) on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard Bryce McGowens is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. McGowens will make his first career start after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a hamstring injury. In a matchup versus a Suns' team playing with a 98.7 pace, Smith's FanDuel salary stands at $3,800. Per...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) remains out on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Ball will be sidelined for his third straight contest with ankle and wrist injuries. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to log more minutes on Tuesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 594.4 minutes this season...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (groin) active on Tuesday night
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) will play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Mitchell will make his return after Cleveland's star was sidelined three games with a left groin strain. In a matchup versus a New York team ranked 14th in defensive rating, our models project Mitchell to score 37.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (knee) doubtful for Hornets on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin (knee) is doubtful to play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Martin looks like he will miss fifth straight contest after he was listed as doubtful with left knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Phoenix team ranked 11th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Tuesday if Martin is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Deandre Ayton (illness) remains out for Suns on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (illness) is ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Ayton is inactive for his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. In an appealing spot versus a Charlotte team allowing the most fantasy points (59.7) to the center position, Bismack Biyombo should see an increased role at the five on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Dyson Daniels (ankle) out for remainder of New Orleans' Tuesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (ankle) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Daniels will not be available again on Tuesday after suffering a right ankle injury. Expect Devonte' Graham to see more minutes off the bench if Daniels were to miss more time. According to...
numberfire.com
Hornets rule out Gordon Hayward (hamstring) on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Hayward will not be available for the second half of their back-to-back with a left hamstring strain. In a matchup versus a Suns' team ranked third (37.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to small forwards, expect Jalen McDaniels to see more minutes.
numberfire.com
Stevens Adams (knee) out for Memphis' Wednesday contest
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Adams will miss his second straight game with knee soreness. In an opportunity versus a Warriors' team allowing 53.0 FanDuel points per game to centers this season, Xavier Tillman should see an increased role at the five position.
numberfire.com
Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out for Pelicans' Tuesday matchup versus Denver
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (toe) will not play in Tuesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Ingram will remain sidelined despite participating in consecutive full practices. In a matchup against a Nuggets' team ranked 16th in defensive rating, expect Trey Murphy to play an increased role on Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Payton Pritchard starting on Tuesday in place of Jaylen Brown (adductor)
Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat. Pritchard will get the start on Tuesday with Jaylen Brown (adductor) sidelined for the second night of a back-to-back. Our models expect Pritchard to play 27.7 minutes against Miami. Pritchard's Tuesday projection...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (back) on Tuesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Boston Celtics. Strus will make his 25th appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with lower back stiffness. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Strus to score 22.1 FanDuel points. Strus' Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert coming off Cleveland's bench on Tuesday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. LeVert will play a second unit role on the road after Donovan Mitchell was picked as Cleveland's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project LeVert to score 20.2 FanDuel points. LeVert's Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) out for Timberwolves' Wednesday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is ruled out for Wednesday's contest versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Prince will miss his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a New Orleans' squad ranked 16th in opposing true shooting percentage, Kyle Anderson is a candidate for an increased role on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels coming off the bench on Tuesday
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Dyson Daniels is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Daniels will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jaxson Hayes entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Daniels to play 30.6 minutes against the Nuggets. Daniels' Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jaxson Hayes starting in New Orleans' Tuesday lineup, Dyson Daniels to bench
New Orleans Pelicans forward Jaxon Hayes is starting in Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hayes will make his second start this season after Dyson Daniels was taken out of Tuesday's starting lineup. In a matchup versus a Nuggets' team allowing 44.7 FanDuel points per game to the four position, Hayes' FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Wednesday 1/25/23
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) probable Monday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton has missed 18 straight games due to right knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he has been listed as probable. Assuming Middleton makes his long-awaited return to the court, Pat Connaughton would likely revert to the bench.
Comments / 0