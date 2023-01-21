Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Flamengo standing firm over Premier League targets Matheus Franca and Joao Gomes
Flamengo are currently not allowing Matheus Franca or Joao Gomes to move to the Premier League, 90min understands. Newcastle United have been trying to finalise a deal for Franca, while Wolves had agreed a deal for Gomes before Lyon tried to gazump them. On 18-year-old Franca, Newcastle have so far...
Tri-City Herald
Who is Malo Gusto? Things to know about the French right-back
Lyon have a rich history of producing young talents and the latest off the conveyor belt looks to be right-back Malo Gusto. The 19-year-old is making waves in France and has attracted plenty of interest from the Premier League, where Chelsea have held talks over bringing Gusto to Stamford Bridge as soon as possible to compete with Reece James for minutes.
Tri-City Herald
UEFA strips Russian city Kazan of hosting Super Cup game
UEFA stripped Russia of hosting rights on Wednesday for the season-opening Super Cup game in August because of the country's ongoing war in Ukraine. The city of Kazan, which was a 2018 World Cup host, was due to stage the curtain-raising game between the winners of this season's Champions League and Europa League.
Tri-City Herald
Brighton in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over Mykola Matvienko
Brighton & Hove Albion are looking into a deal to sign highly-rated centre-back Mykola Matvienko from Shakhtar Donetsk, 90min understands. The 26-year-old has been the lynchpin in Shakhtar's backline for a number of years, while he has also been capped 52 times by Ukraine since making his senior debut in 2017.
Tri-City Herald
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri admits club are talking to investors
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has denied that the club are for sale, but has admitted to being in contact with 'top investors' in order to facilitate the building of their new stadium. The Toffees' proposed new stadium on the site of the Bradley-Moore Dock is expected to cost a whopping...
Tri-City Herald
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Atletico Madrid - Copa del Rey
Real Madrid will be hoping to record their 115th win against city rivals Atletico Madrid when they meet in the Copa del Rey on Thursday. Los Rojiblancos make the short crosstown trip to the Santiago Bernabeu looking to reach the last four in the backyard of their greatest rivals. Carlo...
