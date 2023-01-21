ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Scott Rolen tells parents he made Baseball Hall of Fame in emotional reveal

Scott Rolen is the latest former MLB player to share their emotional moment of enshrinement into the National Baseball Hall of Fame with family members. Rolen didn't keep his family guessing long, as right after his mom asks, "What do we know?" he immediately responds with the positive news. The announcement rightfully prompted emotional embraces with both of the 47-year-old's parents, as well as celebratory screams from other family and tail-wagging from a trio of dogs.
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.

