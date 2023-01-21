ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wright, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Ohio Pike in Withamsville

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a rollover crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Withamsville. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5

I-74 near Saint Leon is closed due to a crash

SAINT LEON, Ind. — All lanes are blocked on eastbound I-74 near Saint Leon after a crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Indiana Department of Transportation reported the crash between IN-101 and Trackville Road at 7:23 a.m.
SAINT LEON, IN
Fox 19

I-275 reopens near IN-KY border after crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pair of early morning crashes have been cleared as I-275 has reopened near the Indiana-Kentucky border. One of the crashes happened on I-275 west at mile-marker 13 near the Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
INDIANA STATE
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm will impact Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A winter storm will be moving through the Midwest and Ohio Valley today. Folks in Kentucky will be riding the line!. This latest winter storm will have three different parts to it. The initial round. As the system moves in tonight we will see a period...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

How to get up-to-the-minute weather alerts from WLWT News

Just as one winter storm moves out, another takes aim at Greater Cincinnati. Accumulating snow brings potential for snow-covered roads midweek. If you want to stay up to date on alerts, the following is a step-by-step guide to sign up for customized weather alerts from WLWT News. It's the best...
WLWT 5

Hour by hour: When winter storm moves through Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — Just as one winter storm moves out, another takes aim at Greater Cincinnati. Accumulating snow brings potential for snow-covered roads midweek. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Check out the hour by hour forecast by clicking through the slides above.
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather tomorrow: Early snow showers on Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Tonight, rain showers should continue this evening in spots, but with colder air wrapping around from the northwest, expect some wet snow showers to develop in the wee hours of the morning. A dusting of snow is possible in spots with far southeastern Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

A Messy Sunday Starts A Very Wintry Pattern

Good Sunday, everyone. A touch of winter is pushing across the region today and Monday, kicking off a busy week of winter weather. This includes the increasing potential for a winter storm to impact us by the middle of the upcoming week. Let’s get started with the system out there...
KENTUCKY STATE

