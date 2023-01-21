ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian — How the sports-tech power couple make and spend their millions

By Meredith Cash,Cork Gaines
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

Alexis Ohanian (center), Olympia Ohanian (left), and Serena Williams.

Charles Krupa/AP

  • Serena Williams, arguably the most dominant tennis player of all time, recently retired as one of the greatest athletes ever.
  • Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, founded Reddit — the third-most-visited website in the US.
  • Their astronomical wealth allows them to make fascinating investments and lead a fabulous lifestyle together.
  • Take a look below at how the sports-tech power couple make and spend their money.
Serena Williams, one of the greatest athletes of all time, has a net worth of more than $260 million, thanks in large part to earning more than $94 million in career prize money — considerably more than any other professional women's tennis player.
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Williams has also earned millions from endorsement deals with companies like Nike, Beats by Dre, Gatorade, JPMorgan Chase, Tempur-Pedic, Aston Martin, Audemars Piguet, Intel, and Wilson.
Nike

Source: Business Insider

Serena is still the second-highest-paid woman in sports, making $45.9 million last year. All but $1 million came in off-court earnings.
Williams celebrates winning a point.

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

She says she has never been motivated by money and never thought about checks. She even tried to deposit her first million-dollar check through a bank drive-through — and failed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4LAF_0kMjLoFl00

Clive Brunskill/Allsport

Read more: Serena Williams tried to deposit her first million-dollar check in the bank drive-thru

She also has a partnership with WheelsUp.
IG/Serena Williams

She has her own clothing line with HSN, the Serena Williams Signature Statement collection.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHfeS_0kMjLoFl00
Serena Williams attends the Balmain Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Additionally, she's served on the board of SurveyMonkey since May 2017.
Williams in 2015.

Getty Images/Brad Barket

Read more: Serena Williams could cash in on an upcoming tech IPO

Nike recently honored their long-time partnership with Serena by naming a building after her.
Nike

She was also an executive producer on the recent movie, "King Richard," starring Will Smith as her father.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

And her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, raised $111 million in its inaugural fund, along with her partner Alison Stilman. They have already invested in 60 companies.
YouTube/CNBC

Source: Vogue

In the summer of 2015, Williams began dating tech guru Alexis Ohanian.
Getty Images

Ohanian founded the popular social media platform Reddit in 2005 and sold it to Condé Nast for at least $10 million a year later. He was 23 years old.
Reddit

Read more: Reddit's cofounders sold the company at age 23 for a fraction of the $1.8 billion it's worth today — here's how the duo got back on top

The Reddit deal gave Ohanian "more money for me than my entire family — my mother and father — had made in their entire lives," he said.
Jin S. Lee

Source: NPR

Ohanian rejoined Reddit as an executive chairman in 2014. The website, the third-most-visited in the US, is worth more than $10 billion.
Getty Images

Source: CNBC

He's since resigned his post on the Reddit board and urged the company to fill his seat with a Black candidate instead.
Alexis Ohanian

Elsa/Getty Images

Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian just quit the company's board in a 'long overdue' move to do the right thing, distancing himself from a site famous for racist content

Since Reddit, he founded Initialized Capital, an early-stage venture-capital firm that boasts over $700 million in assets under management.
Lara O'Reilly/Business Insider

Source: LinkedIn

But he left in June 2020, and a year later, he announced a new VC firm called "776."
Simon Bruty /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

Source: Forbes

He also helped start Breadpig, a company that offers supportive services for creators and their companies. His official title was "founder and chief swine defender."
Alexis Ohanian

Source: LinkedIn

And he served as the "head marketing dude & Hipmunk doodler" for Hipmunk, a travel search website.
Source: LinkedIn

Ohanian has an estimated $70 million net worth himself, giving the power couple a combined value of $330 million.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The duo met late in the spring of 2015 at the Rome Cavalieri, a luxury hotel that boasts the only restaurant in the Italian capital with three Michelin stars.
Rome Cavalieri

Source: Vanity Fair , Rome Cavalieri

Ohanian sat down next to Williams outside by the pool, and after trying to trick him into thinking there was a rat at his table, she and her friends invited him to join them. Ohanian had never watched Williams play — and wasn't much of a tennis fan — but he agreed to come to her match later that day.
Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Source: Vanity Fair

Ohanian and Williams went on their first date in Paris the following month.
Flickr/Taylor Miles

Source: Vanity Fair

Ohanian then went to watch her play in the French Open later in the week.
IG/Alexis Ohanian

Source: Vanity Fair

Ohanian proposed at the Cavalieri — where they first met — on December 10, 2016.
IG/Serena Williams

Her engagement ring is reportedly worth more than $2 million.
Matt Rourke/AP

Source: Hollywood Life

In early 2017, the couple found out Serena was pregnant. Then, at eight weeks pregnant, she dominated the Australian Open to win her 23rd Grand Slam and earn $2.7 million.
Scott Barbour/Getty

Source: Insider

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr was born in September.
AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Following in the footsteps of her mother, Olympia is a burgeoning fashion icon, mixing Burberry dresses with Nike kicks like it's nothing.
IG/Olympia Ohanian

She goes yachting in sailor's outfits.
IG/Olympia Ohanian

She even had her own tennis gear from one of Serena's most important partners, Wilson.
IG/Olympia Ohanian

Olympia became the youngest person to grace the cover of Vogue, at 3 months old.
IG/Olympia Ohanian

Serena and Alexis purchased a piece of the Angel City soccer team in LA and put some of it in Olympia's name, making her the youngest owner of a professional sports team.
Twitter/Olympia Ohanian

Read more: Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams' daughter, Olympia, just became the youngest team owner in pro sports

Williams and Ohanian have a mutual love of American football. Williams and her sister, Venus, became partial owners of the Miami Dolphins in 2009.
Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/MCT via Getty Images

Source: ESPN

And Ohanian's first purchase after selling Reddit was field-level season tickets to Washington's football franchise for himself and his father.
IG/Alexis Ohanian

Source: CNBC

Alexis is a bit of a collector, including comics.
IG/Alexis Ohanian

And video games.
IG/Alexis Ohanian

Nearly a month after Olympia's birth in 2017, Ohanian and Williams tied the knot in an opulent wedding in Louisiana.
IG/Alexis Ohanian

Williams wore an estimated $3.5 million worth of jewelry at the ceremony. She also changed dresses three times.
IG/Serena Williams

Source: Business Insider

Serena wore sparkly Nike shoes during the reception which also had a carousel in the center of the room.
IG/Alexis Ohanian

Source: Business Insider

Less than a year later, Williams and Ohanian attended one of the only ceremonies more extravagant than their own: the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in England.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CczRH_0kMjLoFl00
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Shaun Botterill/Getty

At one point, Ohanian, Williams, and their daughter lived in a $6.7 million home in Beverly Hills, California — but they've since listed that property for sale.
Courtesy of Sam Real, Nest Seekers International

Read more: Tennis superstar Serena Williams just bought a $6.7 million Beverly Hills mansion — here's what it's like inside

They spend most of their time in Florida, where they own a stunning property in Palm Beach Gardens. The house includes an art gallery.
YouTube/Architectural Digest

Here is a look at Serena's trophy room.
Architectural Digest/YouTube

They also have homes in Paris and Bel Air.
IG/Serena Williams

One of her houses has an entire closet dedicated to her shoe collection.
IG/Serena Williams

And despite their busy lives, they still find time for family and adventures, including a recent trip to Greece.
IG/Serena Williams

And snorkeling with the Alexis and Olympia.
IG/Serena Williams

They also have a dog named Adora.
IG/Alexis Ohanian

Though they lead a lavish lifestyle, Ohanian and Williams are also very philanthropic. Williams established the Serena Williams Fund to promote equity for all people.
Getty Images

Source: Charity Buzz

She's a United Nations goodwill ambassador.
Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

And she has supported Colin Kaepernick in his activism and protesting during his time in the NFL.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Read more: LeBron James and Serena Williams have shown their support for Nike's polarizing Colin Kaepernick ad campaign

Ohanian, too, supports Kap. He made a $1 million pledge to Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp using his Reddit stock gains.
REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ohanian is also an outspoken advocate for digital rights and has donated money to tech training initiatives.
Wikimedia Commons

Source: TechCrunch

Despite their fabulous lifestyles and incredible careers, Williams and Ohanian seemingly always put their family first.
IG/Alexis Ohanian

And as the couple has felt the itch to grow their family, Williams has found it difficult to make time for her tennis career. In August, she announced her intention to retire after the US Open.
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Serena Williams announces she is retiring from tennis, saying that as a woman, she must choose between 'tennis and a family'

But there is plenty to come from Serena, who has called investing in start-ups a passion of hers. Serena Ventures has funded 16 unicorns — companies valued at $1 billion or more — including MasterClass, Tonal, Impossible Foods, Noom, and Esusu.
MasterClass

Source: Vogue

In an essay for Vogue, Williams said she became interested in investing when she was shocked to learn that less than two percent of all venture capital money was invested in women.
Serena Williams will retire from tennis after the US Open.

Getty/Ian Johnson

Serena told Forbes her goals beyond just being an endorsement athlete, saying: "I want to be in the infrastructure. I want to be the brand, instead of just being the face."
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Burberry

Read more: While Serena Williams Plays Her Final Matches At U.S. Open, Here's How She's Building Her Off-Court Investing

Now check out the best photos of Williams throughout her incredible tennis career:
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

68 incredible photos of Serena Williams playing tennis throughout her career

Read the original article on Insider

