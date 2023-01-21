ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Candidates for Tulsa Public Schools board introduce themselves

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The seat for district two is now officially empty, and candidates to fill the seat each had three minutes to introduce themselves to the board. "I am a product of Tulsa Public Schools," said Jasmine Stewart. She is a Booker T. Washington graduate and a childcare provider.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Mayor Bynum presents public service, safety excellence awards

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mayor G.T. Bynum recognized two Tulsans for their dedication to the city Monday morning. Marshelle Freeman, who serves in the City’s Working in Neighborhoods Department, was presented with the Tulsa Blue award which recognizes public service excellence. Freeman has been with the City of...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma State students create butterfly pocket prairie for pollinators

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University students built a 122-foot butterfly in a prairie that will cut down on land maintenance costs and improve biodiversity. The corner of McElroy and Western Road is now what's called a pocket prairie, which is an area of land, usually under an acre, with native plants that are valuable to pollinators.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Road conditions in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation provided an update on roads throughout Oklahoma after Tuesday's winter storm swept through the region. Counties south and east of Tulsa received the most snow, while Tulsa only received trace amounts. Arterials roads within the city of Tulsa are wet but not icy.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa street crews respond to winter weather

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is responding to winter weather expected through early Wednesday morning. As rain starts to transition from rain to snow, Tulsa street crews will begin salting the roads to help with the melting process and clear the streets. Crews will work through...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa's 'Rosie the Riveter,' dies at 100

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Marina Metevelis, known as Tulsa's "Rose the Riveter" because she helped build B-17 bombers during World War II, died on Jan. 14 at the age of 100. Marina was born and raised in Wichita, Kan., and while in high school, she began to help build B-17 bombers for troops during World War II. Her brother was killed in the war when she was 18.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa prepares for approaching winter weather

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa says its prepared for the winter weather expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. All equipment is in working order after crews ran checks on Monday, the city said. City crews are responsible for clearing snow and ice from the Gilcrease Expressway...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

WEATHER WARN DAY: Rain, snow to hit most of Green Country

The Winter Storm Warning has now been downgraded to an advisory. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas until 6 a.m. Wednesday. ---- 3 PM UPDATE:. The chance of rain and or snow is 100% in the Tulsa area. Snow will fall...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Earth, Wind, and Fire to perform at River Spirit in June 2023

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — River Spirit Casino Resort has announced that Earth, Wind, and Fire is set to perform at its concert venue on June 24 this year. In 1969 Maurice White created this music group and named it after the elements of his own astrological charts. The group...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police work to identify serial burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of several burglaries around the city. Detectives said they believe the man is responsible for burglaries at a Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale, Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo, Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard three times, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy