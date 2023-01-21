Read full article on original website
KTUL
Candidates for Tulsa Public Schools board introduce themselves
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The seat for district two is now officially empty, and candidates to fill the seat each had three minutes to introduce themselves to the board. "I am a product of Tulsa Public Schools," said Jasmine Stewart. She is a Booker T. Washington graduate and a childcare provider.
KTUL
Tulsa Board of County Commissioners approves funding for Berryhill schools sewer expansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Board of Country Commissioners approved a $2.7 million American Rescue Plan Act Subrecipient Agreement for the City of Sand Springs and Berryhill Public Schools. The funding will be used to extend the City of Sand Spring's sanitary sewer system to Berryhill schools. “Berryhill...
KTUL
Mayor Bynum presents public service, safety excellence awards
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mayor G.T. Bynum recognized two Tulsans for their dedication to the city Monday morning. Marshelle Freeman, who serves in the City’s Working in Neighborhoods Department, was presented with the Tulsa Blue award which recognizes public service excellence. Freeman has been with the City of...
KTUL
'It's actually pretty easy': City, advocates make case for emergency warming shelters
TULSA, OKLA. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa and local advocates are encouraging Tulsa churches and organizations to reach out regarding becoming an emergency shelter if cold weather poses a threat to Oklahomans without homes. Tulsa Housing Policy Director Travis Hulse told NewsChannel 8 Monday the city is much...
KTUL
Oklahoma State students create butterfly pocket prairie for pollinators
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University students built a 122-foot butterfly in a prairie that will cut down on land maintenance costs and improve biodiversity. The corner of McElroy and Western Road is now what's called a pocket prairie, which is an area of land, usually under an acre, with native plants that are valuable to pollinators.
KTUL
Turkey Mountain holds naming contest for Oklahoma's largest natural stone staircase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With all the buzz surrounding the new stone staircase at Turkey Mountain, the park has decided to let the public help name the feature. A google form was created where Tulsans can submit suggestions. The form will accept suggestions until Friday. The park said they...
KTUL
Road conditions in Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation provided an update on roads throughout Oklahoma after Tuesday's winter storm swept through the region. Counties south and east of Tulsa received the most snow, while Tulsa only received trace amounts. Arterials roads within the city of Tulsa are wet but not icy.
KTUL
City of Tulsa street crews respond to winter weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is responding to winter weather expected through early Wednesday morning. As rain starts to transition from rain to snow, Tulsa street crews will begin salting the roads to help with the melting process and clear the streets. Crews will work through...
KTUL
Ascension St. John opens new intensive care unit in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ascension St. John announced the opening of a new 18-bed ICU and progressive care unit in Broken Arrow. The $8 million investment will consist of four intensive care unit beds and 14 progressive care beds. The ICU unit has been added to meet the growing...
KTUL
Tulsa's 'Rosie the Riveter,' dies at 100
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Marina Metevelis, known as Tulsa's "Rose the Riveter" because she helped build B-17 bombers during World War II, died on Jan. 14 at the age of 100. Marina was born and raised in Wichita, Kan., and while in high school, she began to help build B-17 bombers for troops during World War II. Her brother was killed in the war when she was 18.
KTUL
Tulsa International Airport unveils new art exhibit, 'A History Through Dance'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is something new to learn about at the Tulsa International Airport while you are waiting for your luggage or your loved ones to arrive. TIA unveiled a new exhibit this week called "A History Through Dance" by Megan Torres. Featured in the exhibit is...
KTUL
City of Tulsa prepares for approaching winter weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa says its prepared for the winter weather expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. All equipment is in working order after crews ran checks on Monday, the city said. City crews are responsible for clearing snow and ice from the Gilcrease Expressway...
KTUL
Missing man dies in Sequoyah County crash after car ignites, burns completely
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a missing man has died after a fatal car accident in Sequoyah County. A Silver Alert was issued for 75-year-old David Mobley on Saturday after he was last seen leaving the VA clinic in Fort Smith Arkansas the day before.
KTUL
WEATHER WARN DAY: Rain, snow to hit most of Green Country
The Winter Storm Warning has now been downgraded to an advisory. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas until 6 a.m. Wednesday. ---- 3 PM UPDATE:. The chance of rain and or snow is 100% in the Tulsa area. Snow will fall...
KTUL
Earth, Wind, and Fire to perform at River Spirit in June 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — River Spirit Casino Resort has announced that Earth, Wind, and Fire is set to perform at its concert venue on June 24 this year. In 1969 Maurice White created this music group and named it after the elements of his own astrological charts. The group...
KTUL
Tulsa police work to identify serial burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of several burglaries around the city. Detectives said they believe the man is responsible for burglaries at a Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale, Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo, Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard three times, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan.
KTUL
Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into 16-year-old girl's room in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man they say tried breaking into a room where a 16-year-old girl was sleeping. Early Sunday morning, Tulsa police say they responded to a call about a man trying to break into a home near 51st and 33rd West Avenue.
KTUL
17-year-old suspect identified in connection to Washington County double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the teenager who was arrested last Friday in connection to a double homicide. WCSO says Heidi Dutton appeared before a Special judge Sigler today in Washington County District Court. This was her initial appearance and...
KTUL
Man shot in the arm after breaking into apartment in east Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Crossings at Oakbrook Apartment Complex in east Tulsa. Police say they were called to the apartment complex around 6:40 a.m. Monday morning for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who...
KTUL
16-year-old found dead in road with gunshot wound, police investigating as homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 16-year-old boy was found in the road suffering from a fatal gunshot wound Tuesday morning, according to the Broken Arrow Police Department. Broken Arrow police say they responded to the 1400 block of west Trenton around 2:40 a.m. for an unresponsive teenage boy in the street.
