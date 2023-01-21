Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Wichita Eagle
Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll
Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach
The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
Ravens reportedly have three prominent names on radar for vacant OC position
The Baltimore Ravens and now-former offensive coordinator Greg Roman parted ways on Thursday, ending a four-year partnership. The veteran coach helped orchestrate some of the best rushing offenses in Baltimore history, but had flaws that were glaring and needed to change. On Sunday afternoon, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that...
Could Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football Make History?
With Matt Weiss now gone, Jim Harbaugh will be hiring at least one new assistant coach this offseason and he could break down a major barrier in the process.
Derek Carr reportedly doing homework on 'prospective' teams, including the Commanders
Every offseason since Ron Rivera arrived as head coach of the Washington Commanders, there have been trade rumors surrounding a veteran quarterback. Two years ago, it was Matthew Stafford. Washington put a serious offer on the table for Stafford, but the Los Angeles Rams offered more. Ultimately, Stafford wanted to play for the Rans and Sean McVay.
NFL draft order: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big
With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
Detroit Lions to scout 6 QBs at 2023 Senior Bowl
Make no mistake about it, Jared Goff is the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions, and he very could be their starting quarterback past his current contract. That being said, Lions GM Brad Holmes has made it clear that he is not against the concept of drafting a quarterback and letting him sit behind a veteran until he is ready. “I think it has a lot of merit and there's a lot of proof behind that,” Holmes said. “You can see countless examples of guys that got drafted high.”
nfltraderumors.co
Ravens Interviewed QB Coach James Urban & TE Coach George Godsey For OC
According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have conducted interviews with QB coach James Urban and TE coach George Godsey as internal candidates for offensive coordinator. Urban has drawn some outside interest from a couple of teams for offensive coordinator jobs in the past. Godsey has actual experience as an offensive coordinator, both with the Texans and in a weird, co-OC setup with the Dolphins.
3 Defensive Backs the Detroit Lions should let walk
During the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions‘ defense was absolutely abysmal, and the hope was that it would take a big step forward in 2022. After getting off to an atrocious start to the season, the defense was much better over the final ten weeks or so, as the team finished by winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, for Detroit to truly contend for a Super Bowl, the defense absolutely must improve immensely, and the secondary will be a major focus during the upcoming off-season.
Yardbarker
Report: Panthers Begin Second Round of Interviews
Nine candidates are in play for the head coaching job of the Carolina Panthers and as we move into the final days of January, team owner David Tepper moves into the next stage of his search with a second round of interviews. According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of...
NBC Sports
Buccaneers seek interview with Jim Bob Cooter for offensive coordinator
The first candidate for the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator vacancy has been identified: Jim Bob Cooter. The Bucs have requested permission to interview Cooter, who is currently the Jaguars’ pass-game coordinator, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The 38-year-old Cooter has previously spent three seasons as the Lions’ offensive...
Spielman: Dave Sears ‘a great hire’ for Cardinals, tough loss for Lions
Dave Sears marked Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort’s first hire since taking over the managerial reins of the organization. It may be only one of many additions Ossenfort and Co. will make between now and the start of training camp, but to Lions special assistant to the president and CEO Chris Spielman, adding Sears as assistant GM is certainly a step in the right direction for the Cardinals.
Mac Jones reportedly "very" excited about Bill O'Brien hiring
FOXBORO -- Bill O'Brien is back in New England, with his reported hiring at offensive coordinator being met by universal praise among Patriots fans.And it would appear that the player who will benefit the most from O'Brien's presence is also pretty psyched about the hiring. According to Mark Daniels of MassLive, a source close to Mac Jones said that the Patriots quarterback is "very" excited to get to work with O'Brien.The two briefly crossed paths at Alabama, when O'Brien was on his way in and Jones was on his way out. Jones actually helped O'Brien learn Alabama's offense as the...
Lions Not Projected to Receive 2023 Compensatory Draft Pick
Detroit Lions not expected to receive additional, compensatory picks.
NBC Sports
Report: Bucs plan to interview Keenan McCardell
The Buccaneers will interview Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The team has scheduled an interview with Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for Thursday and have asked for permission to interview Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak.
Keeping free agent WR DJ Chark in Detroit will not be easy
Wide receiver DJ Chark is one of the most prominent pending free agents for the Detroit Lions entering the 2023 offseason. The Lions and Chark each face a difficult decision about progressing with the relationship beyond one season. Chark was the Lions’ primary deep threat in 2022. When he was...
3 Moves Detroit Lions can make to double their cap space
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is in the books, and general manager Brad Holmes has already shifted gears to the upcoming off-season. As it currently stands, according to Spotrac, the Lions have roughly $18 million in cap space, with is the 11th-most in the NFL. Though the Lions are in decent shape when it comes to cap space, they could more than double up on that space by making a few moves.
Former Lions coach Jim Bob Cooter is a candidate for the Buccaneers OC opening
Former Lions coaches remain in the news around the NFL. Jim Bob Cooter, who was the offensive coordinator in Detroit from 2015-2018, is now a candidate to become the new OC for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Buccaneers have asked the Jacksonville Jaguars for permission to interview Cooter for their opening.
