FOXBORO -- Bill O'Brien is back in New England, with his reported hiring at offensive coordinator being met by universal praise among Patriots fans.And it would appear that the player who will benefit the most from O'Brien's presence is also pretty psyched about the hiring. According to Mark Daniels of MassLive, a source close to Mac Jones said that the Patriots quarterback is "very" excited to get to work with O'Brien.The two briefly crossed paths at Alabama, when O'Brien was on his way in and Jones was on his way out. Jones actually helped O'Brien learn Alabama's offense as the...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO