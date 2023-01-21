ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tammy Whitmore
3d ago

If Nascar was against women then why was Danika Patrick a Nascar driver? Get over yourself & maybe you aren't as good of a driver that Danika was.

Danny Gossett
3d ago

They did everything but put Danika Patrick on the championship cup, but the lady still couldn’t drive. If you can drive and win, you are more than welcome to race. Just showing up and looking sexy just makes you marketable, not a racer.

Bobby King
3d ago

nascars managing body has completely killed what use to be one of the greatest sports. I went to my first nascar race in 1969 . Now I would rather be shot than attend any nascar event

