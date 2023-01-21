ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C. Everest boys basketball pounds Wisconsin Rapids

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
The 2022-23 D.C. Everest High School boys basketball team. (Submitted photo)

WESTON – The D.C. Everest boys basketball team used a dominant first half to open up a huge lead and the Evergreens rolled to an 80-54 win over Wisconsin Rapids in a Wisconsin Valley Conference contest Friday night at the Greenheck Fieldhouse at D.C. Everest High School.

Everest opened up a 48-19 lead by halftime and were able to maintain its big advantage the rest of the way to improve to 12-3 overall and 5-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, one game behind conference leader Marshfield.

Marcus Hall hit 8 of 12 shots from the field and scored a team-high 23 points for the Evergreens. Cohen Priebe and Conner McFarlane each made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points, and Colin Ebersold added 10 points and nine rebounds in the win.

D.C. Everest plays at Wausau East on Tuesday before traveling to Marshfield for a battle of the top two teams in the Wisconsin Valley Conference on Friday.

Evergreens 80, Raiders 54

Wisconsin Rapids 19 35 – 54

D.C. Everest 48 32 – 80

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (54):

Statistics not reported. Record: 6-10, 1-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

D.C. EVEREST (80): Conner McFarlane 4-6 0-0 11, Colin Ebersold 5-6 0-0 10, Chase Pavlovich 0-0 0-0 0, Cade Felch 0-1 0-0 0, Zakhari Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Marcus Hall 8-12 4-5 23, Jack Crowe 0-1 0-0 0, Cohen Priebe 4-8 0-0 11, Owen Soehl 3-5 0-0 7, Casey Stuedemann 4-7 1-1 9, Jayden Zoesch 0-0 0-0 0, Arlin Sangster 3-3 1-2 7. FG: 32-62. FT: 6-8. 3-pointers: 10-20 (McFarlane 3-4, Priebe 3-4, Hall 3-7, Soehl 1-3, Felch 0-1, Stuedemann 0-1). Rebounds: 26 (Ebersold 9). Record: 12-3, 5-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

