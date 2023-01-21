ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

It’s been a minute, but ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is back to being trashed for ruining a perfectly good new character

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 29

Elbert McMillan
3d ago

I could make better movie..THE mighty Thor should have healed Jane Foster..Thor line should be change to I m Thor , SON Odin, God of War , Protector of All and I love A Good Fight wherever I find one. He should be Masculine and Confident when. he first engage in a fight with Hercules..Zeus character was water down with Hollywood on going bs that every man has gay desires..Wtf is wrong these people..Marvel Marvel movies should be dark and gritty and rated R.

Elbert McMillan
3d ago

thMarvel is a joke..Writer are too busy destroying the essence of each character by replacing everything with comedy and subliminal messages regarding sexual fesires..Thor is supposed to be a God Warrior who lives to fight not tell butt jokes..

Denise Robles
3d ago

I agree. I don't like it when movies disrespect and trivialize their characters. And now they've killed almost every Asgardian character and the few left are living on some little island on Earth. Sad. Plus they've killed off Zeus who acted in this movie like a fat drunk and a lech.

Popculture

'Gladiator' Sequel Reportedly Lands New Lead Star

Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel has reportedly landed a new lead star. According to Deadline, Irish actor Paul Mescal is in talks to play an older Lucius, who was played by Spencer Treat Clark in the original film. The outlet notes that Mescal is said to have had a meeting with Scott months ago, but has remained the director's top choice for the part.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn threatens DC fans with the MCU crossover they don’t want to see while teasing how he’s going to reboot Superman

James Gunn is always sharing his thoughts and opinions with fans on social media, but this time he might just have let something major slip about how he’s going to reboot DC’s most important hero in the coming years. Not to mention indicating that he’ll be bringing one of his Guardians of the Galaxy gang over to Marvel’s rival franchise. Meanwhile, Netflix gets rebellious as it shares new glimpses at Zack Snyder’s upcoming sci-fi epic. Let’s rocket…
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge

Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC

There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Looper

Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script

Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
Variety

Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation

“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.  The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
wegotthiscovered.com

Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next

With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
game-news24.com

Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought

After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

