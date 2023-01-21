Read full article on original website
Former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher tweets he’s joining Red Sox
Former Tampa Bay Rays reliever Ryan Sherriff says he’s joined the Red Sox organization. While the team has yet to confirm anything, he tweeted from his verified account @KingSherriff:. “Glad to be apart of the @RedSox org! Lets get it.”. While his last name is likely to spark a...
Justin Turner wanted to re-sign with Dodgers before the plan quickly changed
Justin Turner is excited to be part of the Boston Red Sox, but the former Dodgers third baseman always will cherish what he accomplished in L.A.
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Rumor: Dodgers insider names Cardinals OF as ‘intriguing’ trade candidate
The Los Angeles Dodgers were tabbed as a potential landing spot for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds in MLB rumors, though the market for Reynolds seems to have quieted down in recent weeks, with many putting the likelihood of a Pirates trade at less than 50 percent at the moment, given their lofty asking price. […] The post Rumor: Dodgers insider names Cardinals OF as ‘intriguing’ trade candidate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base
The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
RUMOR: Reds’ true feelings on Trevor Bauer reunion after Dodgers release, revealed
The Cincinnati Reds have been mentioned as a potential landing destination for Trevor Bauer after the Los Angeles Dodgers moved on from the pitcher. Bauer, who won the NL Cy Young award with Cincinnati during the 2020 campaign, would benefit from playing in a smaller market upon his initial return from suspension. However, the Reds […] The post RUMOR: Reds’ true feelings on Trevor Bauer reunion after Dodgers release, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ free agency signee ready to get ‘back on track’ in Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Dodgers recently agreed to terms on a deal with pitcher Jordan Yamamoto. This will be an overlooked signing by many. But Yamamoto was once a highly-regarded prospect in the Miami Marlins’ organization. He recently revealed his goal after signing in LA. “Let’s go @Dodgers! Glad to be apart of an amazing organization! […] The post Dodgers’ free agency signee ready to get ‘back on track’ in Los Angeles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jose Altuve’s strong take on Astros’ Yordan Alvarez will put the rest of MLB on notice
Yordan Alvarez will be among the players who will lead the charge for the Houston Astros in their upcoming World Series title defense. Alvarez is coming off of a standout 2022 campaign where he posted career highs in several stats, including OPS+ (187). He also finished in third place in the 2022 American League MVP […] The post Jose Altuve’s strong take on Astros’ Yordan Alvarez will put the rest of MLB on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch: Scott Rolen tells parents he made Baseball Hall of Fame in emotional reveal
Scott Rolen is the latest former MLB player to share their emotional moment of enshrinement into the National Baseball Hall of Fame with family members. Rolen didn't keep his family guessing long, as right after his mom asks, "What do we know?" he immediately responds with the positive news. The announcement rightfully prompted emotional embraces with both of the 47-year-old's parents, as well as celebratory screams from other family and tail-wagging from a trio of dogs.
Julio Urias and 4 Dodgers contract extension candidates heading into 2023
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a talented core of players led by Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. Both Freeman and Betts are under contract for the long-term future. But should LA extend other current players to keep their core intact? With a number of key players set to hit free agency sooner rather than later, […] The post Julio Urias and 4 Dodgers contract extension candidates heading into 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Yankees’ stance on futures of Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson, revealed
The New York Yankees may not be done just yet in making moves over the ongoing offseason. On Sunday, USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale provided updates on multiple offseason-related matters, including on just where the Yankees stand on the futures of Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson. Nightengale noted that the reigning AL East champions continue […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ stance on futures of Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Athletics nab ex-Brewers All-Star slugger
The Oakland Athletics made a significant splash late into MLB free agency, agreeing to terms with veteran slugger Jesus Aguilar on a one-year deal. The deal is agreed to, pending a physical, and will see the former Brewers All-Star compete for at-bats on a rebuilding A’s squad. According to Bob Nightengale, Aguilar will pocket $3 […] The post Athletics nab ex-Brewers All-Star slugger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
8-time Gold Glover, World Series champ inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame
Scott Rolen is a Hall of Famer — the eight-time Gold Glove Award winner was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA on Tuesday.
Yordan Alvarez gets real on Astros’ call to replace Yuli Gurriel with Jose Abreu
The Houston Astros have not been among the most active teams in the ongoing free agency period. The Astros have at the least completed one notable move, as they came to terms with now-former Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu on a three-year deal in November. Houston has opted to re-sign multiple key contributors […] The post Yordan Alvarez gets real on Astros’ call to replace Yuli Gurriel with Jose Abreu appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Key pitcher for Yankees trending towards Opening Day return after ‘unusual’ injury
When pitcher Mike King injured his right elbow last season, the New York Yankees had no idea when he could return to the rotation. Fast forward to a month before spring training begins, and there talk about King being ready by Opening Day. Per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Mike King described the moment his […] The post Key pitcher for Yankees trending towards Opening Day return after ‘unusual’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox trade for former Royals’ top SS prospect after Trevor Story injury
The Boston Red Sox are reportedly acquiring infielder Adalberto Mondesi from the Kansas City Royals, per Jeff Passan. Mondesi was once regarded as a future star in the big leagues. But injuries have limited his overall production. However, the Red Sox are trading for him to replace an injured player of their own in Trevor Story. […] The post Red Sox trade for former Royals’ top SS prospect after Trevor Story injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox make shocking decision on former All-Star pitcher
The Boston Red Sox have made the decision to designate former All-Star pitcher Matt Barnes for assignment, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. This move by the Red Sox was made to open up a spot on the team’s 40-man active roster for outfielder Adam Duvall, who has just been signed by Boston to […] The post Red Sox make shocking decision on former All-Star pitcher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Arte Moreno makes big announcement about Angels
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno made a significant announcement Monday regarding the future of the franchise. In a statement, Moreno said he had ended the exploratory process of selling the franchise and would remain the team’s owner going forward. Moreno said he felt he had “unfinished business” with the Angels and that it became... The post Arte Moreno makes big announcement about Angels appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
RUMOR: White Sox interested in Royals infielder after Adalberto Mondesi trade
The Chicago White Sox are reportedly interested in trading for Kansas City Royals’ infielder Nicky Lopez, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. KC struck a deal to send Adalberto Mondesi to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. The Royals, as they remain in the midst of a rebuild, are open to trading a number of their […] The post RUMOR: White Sox interested in Royals infielder after Adalberto Mondesi trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
