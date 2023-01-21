ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grazia USA

Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Phoebe Dynevor and Chloe Domont Had Everyone at Sundance Talking

Notable past credits: Dynevor led the first season of “Bridgerton,” and Domont has directed several short films and episodes of “Billions” and “Shooters.”. Sundance project: “Fair Play,” written and directed by Domont. The film, a psychological relationship thriller set in the finance industry, stars Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich. Netflix bought the film for $20 million after its premiere.
The Guardian

Drift review – beautiful yet undercooked character study

Save for its few flashback moments of horrific, haunting trauma, Drift, the mostly quiet story of a West African migrant reeling from the unimaginable on a Greek resort isle, is easy on the eyes. Director Anthony Chen’s film, from a screenplay by Susanne Farrell and Alexander Maksik, gives harried aftermath the sheen of tranquil nobility, resilience hiding in plain sight – the crowd of barely clothed, languid white bodies dotting star Cynthia Erivo’s opening walk down the beach, the bleached yellow of the Mediterranean sun, the way Erivo’s Jacqueline slowly, carefully washes her one set of clothes. Even Jacqueline’s night ritual, arranging plastic bags of pebbles for a makeshift beach cave mattress, takes on the lulling rhythm of a reverie.
Salon

"You have a religious devotion to this sport": Director on bodybuilding movie "Magazine Dreams"

Killian Maddox (Jonathan Majors) is an aspiring bodybuilder who wants to be beloved and admired — and on the cover of a fitness publication — in writer/director Elijah Bynum's stunning film, "Magazine Dreams." This intense character study, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this week, centers around an imposing man whose aggression stems not only from his steroid use (which is damaging his body), but also other aggravating factors, such as a grudge he harbors against the judge who once told him his deltoids were too small.

Comments / 0

Community Policy