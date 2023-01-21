ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Liverpool and Chelsea play out stalemate, Everton woes continue

By Peter Hall
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Aajt_0kMjJrRS00

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -Liverpool and Chelsea’s chances of a top-four finish suffered a blow as the pair played out a disappointing 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Saturday, while Everton’s relegation fears grew after a 2-0 loss at West Ham United.

Only Southampton are below Everton - on goal difference alone - after the bottom side lost 1-0 at home to Aston Villa, while West Ham’s win meant Bournemouth replaced them in the bottom three despite earning a point in their 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United stretched their unbeaten Premier League run to a club-record 15 matches and crept up into third place despite being held to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

On Juergen Klopp’s 1,000th game in management, Liverpool seemed shorn of confidence as they looked to avoid three straight league defeats, only creating half chances with Cody Gakpo missing the best of them in the opening period at Anfield.

The visitors introduced big-money January signing Mykhailo Mudryk in the second half but, while he looked lively, the Ukrainian was unable to lift the Blues, who earned a single point that leaves them 10th, level on 29 points with Liverpool in eighth and Brentford ninth.

All three sides are nine points off the top four, with Chelsea having played 20 games to Liverpool and Brentford’s 19 apiece.

Liverpool have failed to win any of their last three league games, while it is the first time they have failed to score in consecutive matches in the competition since March 2021.

Chelsea are now without a win in their last six league games on the road, their longest comparable run in the competition since September-December 2015.

“We have to be ready for little steps and this is a little step,” Klopp said. “A clean sheet against Chelsea, we didn’t create a lot of chances and they had some as well.

“We defended in the second half with passion and clear organisation, but we were too deep in these moments. In the end, I’m OK with 0-0 because you have to accept these steps.”

EVERTON MISERY GOES ON

Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton have been an ever-present in the top flight since 1954-55, but relegation remains a real possibility this term after another uninspiring display at West Ham.

The defeat -- Everton’s sixth in their last seven league games -- will add to the pressure on manager Frank Lampard, while for West Ham boss David Moyes’ victory will be sweet relief after his side took just one point from the last 21 available.

Jarrod Bowen scored both goals in a seven-minute first half spell, first netting from close range on the end of Emerson Palmieri’s cross, before being set up for his second by good work by Michail Antonio.

Everton offered little in attack, with away supporters again calling for the club’s board to resign throughout the clash. They have collected just 15 points from their 20 league this season -- their fewest points won after 20 games of any league campaign in their history.

“Pressure is nothing new to us, we were in the same situation last season,” Everton’s Alex Iwobi told Sky Sports. “We have a break coming up and we have to regroup.

“It is not just the manager who takes responsibility, the players are fighting for him and the club.”

Newcastle kept a sixth successive Premier League clean sheet but were left frustrated at Palace.

They have 39 points and are third on goal difference ahead of Manchester United, who play leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Second-placed Manchester City, who host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, have 42 points with Arsenal on 47.

Southampton suffered a blow in their bid to avoid relegation as they lost to Villa in a match disrupted by a rogue drone.

Ollie Watkins struck Villa’s winner in the 77th minute off a free kick by Douglas Luiz shortly after Saints had been controversially denied the opening goal by VAR.

Forest’s Sam Surridge fired a late equaliser against his former club to earn his side a point at Bournemouth, leaving Gary O’Neil’s side in the bottom three, while teenage striker Evan Ferguson rescued a 2-2 draw for Brighton & Hove Albion at Leicester City.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole

A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
Yardbarker

Arsenal is battling Chelsea for exciting young England star

Arsenal has been named as one of the many Premier League clubs interested in Jude Bellingham as he nears an exit from Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham is arguably the best English player outside the Premier League right now and the midfielder is likely to move to the EPL in the summer.
The Guardian

Football transfer rumours: Emery and Guendouzi to reunite at Aston Villa?

It’s his first transfer window at Aston Villa and Unai Emery is getting the band back together, with Mattéo Guendouzi linked with a move from Marseille to the West Midlands before the end of the month. What next? A sensational swoop for Lucas Torreira? A big-money move for Alexandre Lacazette? Mesut Özil on the bench looking miserable? Someone get Sven Mislintat on the blower, things are about to get interesting.
Yardbarker

Tottenham, Everton eyeing up a move for Europa League winning manager

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri. According to the Italian publication Il Messaggero, Premier League sides West Ham and Everton are keeping tabs on the Italian manager as well. The former Chelsea manager has done an impressive job at Lazio and it...
NBC Sports

Stalemate as Leeds frustrated by Brentford

Leeds are without a win in six Premier League games as they were held at home by a stubborn Brentford on another frustrating outing for Jesse Marsch’s side. Neither team really had control of this game as David Raya and Illan Meslier played well and both managers seemed fairly happy with the point. Leeds have now drawn three of their last four games.
BBC

Rice 'has not made up his mind yet'

This is "probably Declan Rice's last season at West Ham", says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards as the Premier League's Champions-League chasing clubs circle around London Stadium. The Hammers captain has been strongly linked with a move to league leaders Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly...
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, Zinchenko, Bowen, Haaland, Kane

At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
BBC

Sabri Lamouchi: Ex-Nottingham Forest boss in frame for Cardiff City job

Former Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has emerged as a potential candidate for the Cardiff City vacancy. Former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael is also thought to be high on the shortlist drawn up by the club. Ismael is currently third favourite for the post with bookmakers,...
BBC

Frank Lampard: Everton manager sacked after defeat by West Ham

Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard after less than a year in charge at Goodison Park. Defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham United on Saturday was Everton's ninth loss in 12 Premier League games. They are second from bottom of the table with 15 points from 20 matches, above Southampton...
Reuters

Soccer-Drone halts play at Southampton v Villa

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Southampton's home Premier League game against Aston Villa was suspended shortly before halftime on Saturday after a drone was spotted flying over St Mary's Stadium.
BBC

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Your reaction

We asked for your opinions after Saturday's goalless draw between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield. John: Absolutely no quality in midfield and the defence is well shaky. What happened to all the energy and pressing we used to see from a Jurgen Klopp side?. Levi: Slow passing and no creativity....
NBC Sports

Haaland’s hat trick leads Manchester City past Wolves

Manchester City eased past Wolves thanks to a hat trick from Erling Haaland as they continue to hunt down Premier League leaders Arsenal. Haaland scored once in the first half and twice early in the second as City were superior from start to finish. Haaland’s treble (his fourth of the Premier League season) moves him on to 25 goals from just 19 PL appearances.
Reuters

Reuters

682K+
Followers
375K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy