NCIS: Los Angeles Cast Reacts to Series Ending After 14 Years: 'What a Spectacular Journey We All Shared'

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 4 days ago
In the wake of being told on Friday afternoon that NCIS: Los Angeles would end its run after this season, cast members of the high-octane CBS drama have one by one weighed in on the news.

Perhaps Eric Christian Olsen, who joined the NCIS spinoff as recurring during Season 1 (and became a series regular the following year), summed it up best. “What a spectacular journey we all shared,” he wrote, alongside a stunning BTS photo of his Marty Deeks in silhouette.

As reported by TVLine on Friday, NCIS: LA will be ending its run at the end of this season, its 14th, with the series finale airing Sunday, May 14 at 10/9c.

“What an amazing 14-year ride with my @ncisla family,” Chris O’Donnell shared on Instagram. “Just want to take a moment to say thank you to all of our amazing fans that tuned in every week. On to the next adventure!” Fellow original cast member/on-screen partner LL Cool J, meanwhile, noted on Twitter the recent and well-watched crossover event, before adding, “After 14 seasons, it’s the perfect time to end @NCISLA on top!”

“From season 1 to season 14, from 24 yrs old to 39, it has been an absolute dream,” fellow original cast member Daniela Ruah wrote on Instagram , alongside then-and-now photos of her Kensi Blye. “So many feelings to process and too many words to say. I will save them for a later date… I’m so so grateful to have been a part of this NCISLA family. The show lasted this long because of all of you .”

Caleb Castille , who made his debut as Devin Rountree in Season 11, tweeted, “Incredibly sad about the news that @NCISLA won’t be coming back to give you guys another season but man what an amazing accomplishment… 14 seasons! Shoutout to the best fans & crew in the world! I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity. Special Agent Devin Rountree signing off.” Medalion Rahimi , who plays Fatima Namazi, remarked on Instagram, “What a journey, so grateful for you all.”

Erik Palladino, who since Season 4 has popped up now and again as CIA vet/team frenemy Vostanik Sabatino, posted a really lovely series of Instagram stories in which he praised individual cast members as well as showrunner R. Scott Gemmill and others.

Palladino hailed LL Cool J (Sam) as “generous, as cool as it gets and kind,” Chris O’Donnell (Callen) as a “total pro,” and scene partners Ruah and Olsen as “a true blessing, everything you want when you are an outsider showing up to the new high school.” He touted both Linda Hunt (Hetty) and the late Miguel Ferrer (NCIS asst. director Owen Granger) as legends, called Castille “a find” and said of Medalion Rahimi, who plays Fatima, “a lovelier actress does not exist.”

NCIS: LA showrunner Gemmill in a statement issued on Friday thanked, among others, “[series creator] Shane Brennan for giving us such a great playground,” “my partners John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto and Andrew Bartels, for their tireless efforts and collaboration episode after episode,” and a cast “who have brought our characters to life with their impassioned performances…. We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters.”

Want scoop on NCIS: LA , or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

Michelle Hilbrands
3d ago

Gonna miss this show/cast. Wonder if Linda Hunt will make an appearance before the series finale. I also enjoyed watching NCIS: New Orleans and was bummed when that one was cancelled.

Gerry McManus
3d ago

I agree. But, think about it. 'LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell alone make up more than the half of the allotted budget of other shows. I'm gonna miss them too.

Bonnie Buckley Kuntz
4d ago

Oh, no!! ❤️😢❤️😥❤️. Love this show!! One of my favorite shows!! Never missed a single episode!!

