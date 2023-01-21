ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Your View: Home Rule Charter is working, don’t give up on it

Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
I have been reading lately about how some Luzerne County Council members want to change the 11-year-old Home Rule Charter.

I’m amazed as to how fast people forget where this country was prior to this new form of government.

In only a decade, Luzerne County’s debt decreased from close to $500 million down to around $200 million. The county had a zero credit rating which is now a “A” credit rating from Standard and Poors.

Do you remember when the FBI was in town and highly ranked officials were being arrested for poor decisions? Do you remember when you read in the paper about the nepotism hirings that were taking place? Do you remember when your tax increases were uncapped, and we had double digit tax increases in a single year because there was no tax increase cap like there is now?

Without getting into every benefit about the Home Rule Charter and have to say it is not perfect. The bottom line is that it was set up to protect the taxpayers, to provide checks and balances and to have a system where there is accountability. And that is all taking place under this form of government.

Now it is fair to say that our county has had some blunders in the last year. One being that council did not hire the most qualified county manager and second being the embarrassing mistakes in our election bureau. The good news is that neither of these blunders had to do with the Home Rule Charter structure, they both had to do with human error of elected or appointed officials.

I say this with confidence, there are still many political people in our area who would love to go back to the three commissioner/row office ways of doing so. But don’t think for one second that the intentions are for the good of the county rather for the benefit of their friends, family and self interests.

Stay the course, keep the charter and vote qualified people into office.

Luzerne County Government Study Commission Member

Former Luzerne County Council Member

The Plains Township Police Department recently collaborated with Futuristic Innovative Graphics in Kingston to specially design t-shirts as a breast cancer awareness fundraiser in October 2022. They raised $759 to support the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, a local organization focused on...
The Harding Recreation Committee will hold its inaugural Winter Festival 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Exeter Township Municipal Building, 2305 State Route 92, Harding, 18643. Come out with the kids to make Valentine's Day cards, shop...
