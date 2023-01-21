ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. mayors at the White House hear praise from Biden on rebuilding post-pandemic

By Adam Goldstein
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pylPy_0kMjJW6J00

President Joe Biden speaks to mayors from across the country during an event at the East Room of the White House on Jan. 20, 2023. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hosted more than 200 of the nation’s mayors at the White House on Friday afternoon, highlighting economic growth and the effectiveness of their bipartisan leadership as the country moves on from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to thank the mayors across the country for doing everything they can do to recover and rebuild,” Biden said in his speech to the 91st Winter Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. “More than any other group of people in the world, mayors know that the measure of success isn’t how many points you score, but how many problems you fix.”

Biden spoke to the ongoing recovery of American cities and towns under his administration, in light of challenges faced during the pandemic.

He noted that two years ago, 80 million people were unemployed and 70% of mayors across the nation planned to cut jobs in critical industries, including teachers and transit workers.

Two years later, the president said that the effects of the American Rescue Plan and CARES Act are beginning to bear fruit. Biden said that the unemployment rate is at a 50-year low, fewer than 1.6 million people are unemployed, and the economy has added 11 million jobs since 2020.

“It is clearer than ever that our plan is working — we’re rebuilding the economy from the bottom up and the middle out,” the president said.

Biden explained that the general framework of this spending reflects his administration’s aims to rebuild local economies across the country.

He said he reduced bureaucratic barriers for mayors to access billions of dollars in the American Rescue Plan, so cities can extend more mental health services, law enforcement resources and skilled trade programs.

“What we’re trying to do is not just rebuild the economy,” Biden said. “But bring back the pride, that sense of belonging, the sense of ‘I want to stay where I live.’”

Tennessee, Arizona mayors cited

Biden specifically highlighted the work of several individual mayors in using federal funding to pay for community safety improvements during the pandemic.

The president called attention to the work of Mayor Indya Kincannon of Knoxville, Tennessee, who provided premium pay for police officers and firefighters to retain staff during the pandemic.

He also commended Mayor John Giles of Mesa, Arizona, who purchased ambulances and hired behavioral health clinicians for crisis calls with American Rescue Plan dollars.

Biden also mentioned ongoing efforts to rebuild America through the bipartisan infrastructure law, working with Sen. Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, to provide funding to build a bridge over the Ohio River, and with mayors Andre Dickens of Atlanta and Buddy Dyer of Orlando, Florida, to reconstruct airport terminals.

Biden said more than 20,000 infrastructure projects funded through the law will be underway by the end of 2023.

Biden further touched on the talent of American manufacturing workers and the success of the Chips and Science Act, praising the work of mayors Kate Gallego of Phoenix and Andy Ginther of Columbus, Ohio, in locking down major contracts to build large manufacturing plants.

“The economy rewards work where we don’t need a college degree to provide for your family,” Biden said.

“The Chip and Science Act will ensure the United States, not China, is leading the development of new technology,” Ginther said during his introductory speech for the president. “It has the potential to turn the old Rust Belt into the new Silicon Valley.”

Fentanyl, opioid epidemic

The president then talked about current challenges in immigration and the opioid epidemic, noting that more than 100,000 Americans died from fentanyl overdoses over the past two years.

Biden cited more than $5 billion provided by the federal government for state and local mental health and substance abuse treatment programs. Biden also vented frustrations over the partisan standstill in Congress over immigration reform, in discussing his trip to the U.S.-Mexico border two weeks ago.

“They (members of Congress) can keep using immigration to try to score political points, or we can try to solve the problem,” Biden said.

Biden also alluded to political posturing surrounding the national debt in response to a question from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, who asked how mayors could support Biden’s agenda.

“Be realistic and don’t confuse the national debt with debt reduction on a yearly basis,” Biden said. “Focus on the things that make your city unique and make you grow.”

In his concluding remarks to the mayors, Biden touted the abilities of the United States when the country works as a unit, from the individual mayor up to the top.

“We’re the United States of America,” Biden said. “When we work together, there’s nothing beyond our capacity. Nothing, nothing, nothing.”

The post U.S. mayors at the White House hear praise from Biden on rebuilding post-pandemic appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

