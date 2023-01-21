ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, IN

Woman says she was battered by a Corrections Officer at Howard County Jail

By Jacqueline White
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zB0MY_0kMjJQnx00

HOWARD COUNTY – The Howard County sheriff’s office is investigating after an incarcerated woman claims she was battered by a Corrections Officer at Howard County Jail.

The sheriff’s office received the complaint on January 3, which led to an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

The investigation revealed that the woman, who was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated, was engaging in tumultuous behavior and yelling explicitly at the Corrections Officer from her cell.

In order to prevent further disruption, it was determined that the woman be removed from her cell and placed into a WASP restraint. She was removed from her cell and placed in handcuffs to transport her to the different cell.

Investigation found that once she was outside of the cell, the Corrections Officer Colin M. Byrd, swept her by her feet, which caused her to fall to the floor and caused a laceration above her right eye. The laceration required emergency room medical attention.

According to the investigation, this action was done by Byrd without just cause.

During an interview with Byrd, he stated that the incarcerated woman pushed him while they were standing outside the cell. Byrd claims that he thought he was going to lose control of his positioning, which led him to put his leg in front of her and put her on the floor face down. Byrd initially says that he conducted himself in an appropriate manner, but later states that he could have handled the situation better and that he didn’t mean to put her on the ground that hard.

Further investigation concluded that the woman was placed in handcuffs and was inside of a secured facility with no chance of escape meaning the risk to Officer Byrd’s safety was minimal and that Byrd has previously been disciplined for a similar use of force incident.

Based on these circumstances, a prosecutive review was sent to the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

On January 20, 22-year-old Colin M. Byrd was charged with Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury, a level 6 felony.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that this is merely an allegation, and that all persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Comments / 18

sun shine
4d ago

another cop trying to lie, halftime inmate don't have a chance. Because cop are no good. They think they are someone special.

Reply(1)
2
Related
WRBI Radio

Convicted felon sentenced to 11 years in prison following plea deal

Greensburg, IN — Terry Criss Jr. of Anderson was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 years in prison by Decatur Circuit Judge Tim Day after pleading guilty to drugs and weapons charges. Criss entered guilty pleas to Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 3 felony) and Possession of a Firearm by a...
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Howard County Jail officer charged with battery of inmate

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-year-old corrections officer has been accused of using excessive force, causing bodily injury against an inmate at the Howard County jail, according to police. On Jan. 3, The Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a woman inmate saying Corrections Officer Collin M....
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Heavily armed meth dealing white supremacist sentenced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Department of Justice, a member of the white supremacist group, the Aryan Brotherhood, was sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.  Court records […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Rape charges filed against Muncie man in case involving 16-year-old

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was formally charged with the rape of a 16-year-old on Friday, Jan. 20. According to court documents, police responded to Ball Memorial Hospital on January 14 to complete a rape report on a 16-year-old girl. The girl had told a trusted adult she had been sleeping in her room […]
MUNCIE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Allen County jury to hear Delphi murder case, judge says

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – The jurors who will decide the fate of Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen will come from Allen County. In a ruling handed down Tuesday, Special Judge Fran Gull said jurors would be drawn from the northeast Indiana county, with the trial being conducted in Carroll County, where the infamous murder case […]
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Your News Local

Seat Belt Violation Leads to Arrest of Truck Driver for OWI

MIAMI COUNTY, IN – A recent traffic stop by Indiana State Police Lieutenant T.J. Zeiser led to the arrest of Todd Mills, 58, Spencer, IN. Mills was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail to face criminal charges for allegedly operating a straight truck while under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Frankfort man arrested for possession of methamphetamine and OWI

TIPPECANOE CO. – On January 21, just before 1:30 a.m., Trooper McKinney was leaving IU Hospital in Lafayette when he noticed a 2016 Kia Forte blocking the travel lane of the parking lot. McKinney approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who initially provided a false name. McKinney...
FRANKFORT, IN
WTHR

Thorntown man accused of ramming into 4 businesses, police car

THORNTOWN, Ind. — Community members around Lebanon are cleaning up after a Boone County man drove into four businesses and a police car Saturday morning. Investigators say they believe the crashes were intentional. Lebanon police say when the suspect was taken into custody, he told officers he had reasons...
LEBANON, IN
WISH-TV

Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy