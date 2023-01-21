Sheriff: two people in custody for murder in Washington County
Two people are in custody for first degree murder after a search warrant in Washington Co.
The Washington County Sheriff's office issued the warrant while conducting a possible missing persons and suspicions incident.
WSCO is investigating with the OSBI, FBI, and the medical examiners office out of Tulsa.
