Washington County, OK

Sheriff: two people in custody for murder in Washington County

By Kenneth Goode
 4 days ago
Two people are in custody for first degree murder after a search warrant in Washington Co.

The Washington County Sheriff's office issued the warrant while conducting a possible missing persons and suspicions incident.

WSCO is investigating with the OSBI, FBI, and the medical examiners office out of Tulsa.

