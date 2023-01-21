ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanes on I-49 N, I-10 E closed to start phase one of I-10 overpass replacement

 4 days ago
Phase one of the I-10 replacement is just now getting underway.

The eastbound overpass was damaged on January 3, 2023 when an 18- wheeler carrying an excavator hit the overpass.

The initial phase includes removing the damaged portions of the structure.

Detour signs will be posted.

Road closures to keep in mind:

Friday 1/20- Monday 1/23

  • I-49 North at I-10 East
    9 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Saturday 1/21- Sunday 1/22

  • I-10 East at US 90
    9 p.m. - 5 a.m.

