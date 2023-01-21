Lanes on I-49 N, I-10 E closed to start phase one of I-10 overpass replacement
Phase one of the I-10 replacement is just now getting underway.
The eastbound overpass was damaged on January 3, 2023 when an 18- wheeler carrying an excavator hit the overpass.
The initial phase includes removing the damaged portions of the structure.
Detour signs will be posted.
Road closures to keep in mind:
Friday 1/20- Monday 1/23
- I-49 North at I-10 East
9 p.m. - 5 a.m.
Saturday 1/21- Sunday 1/22
- I-10 East at US 90
9 p.m. - 5 a.m.
