Naples, FL

Naples man accused of stealing checks from mailboxes

By Kaitlyn Snook
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of stealing checks out of mailboxes, among other charges.

31-year-old Garibaldi Rodriguez-Bryan was pulled over for a traffic infraction Friday night at the intersection of Collier Boulevard and Golden Gate Parkway.

The deputy found that Rodriguez-Bryan’s driver’s license was suspended. He was also in possession of a Georgia license that belonged to someone else but had his name on it.

Eight checks that had been stolen from residential and business mailboxes were found in the car, one of which had been altered and made payable to Rodriguez-Bryan.

He faces charges of possession of personal information of five or more people, possession of a forged or stolen driver’s license or ID, driving on a suspended license and failure to register a motor vehicle.

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

