Over 10 Million Merchants Join Five Fortune Card Campaign on Alipay Platform to Further Engage With Consumers Ahead of CNY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Micro venture capital (vc) funds are venture funds that focus on investments of small amounts, typically ranging from $500,000 to $10 million. While institutional investors have dominated the venture market in the last few decades, these smaller venture funds actually have several advantages over larger venture funds.Sid Jawahar's micro-fund, SwiftArc, has found success in not being overly institutional. "As a smaller fund we have been able to connect with our entrepreneurs and investors more than a larger fund typically might. We also have been able to adapt and move quicker as the market has changed which is necessary as we enter a recession," shared Jawahar.

