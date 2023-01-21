Over 10 Million Merchants Join Five Fortune Card Campaign on Alipay Platform to Further Engage With Consumers Ahead of CNY

Read full article on original website
Bold Commerce Integrates PayPal Bringing Payments and Commerce Together
New Integration Offers Shoppers Flexibility in Payment Methods and Checkout Channel. Bold Commerce, the ecommerce technology company that powers checkout and subscription experiences for leading retailers and DTC brands, today announced a new integration with PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), the financial technology company that empowers consumers and merchants to join and thrive in the global economy with its payments and commerce platform. PayPal is working with Bold Commerce to bring payments and commerce together as the fintech company moves into the growing headless commerce market. Through this integration, retailers and brands can use Bold Commerce’s headless checkout suite together with the PayPal Commerce Platform to launch sales channels beyond their traditional website and accept the full line up of payment options, including PayPal, Venmo, PayPal Pay Later solutions, and credit and debit cards.
Botxbyte: India’s Largest Media House – Launches to Offer Innovative Digital Marketing Solutions
Botxbyte News, a new media house founded by Jaydeep Gajera in 2021, is proud to announce its launch and offer cutting-edge digital marketing services to businesses of all sizes. The company specializes in SEO, outreach, and other digital marketing strategies to help businesses reach their target audience and grow their online presence.
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces Up to JPY 50 Million Stock Repurchase Plan by its Controlling Shareholder and CEO
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (“MEDIROM” or the “Company”), today announced that COZY LLC (“COZY”), a company owned and controlled by Mr. Kouji Eguchi, the CEO and controlling shareholder of the Company, has entered into a stock repurchase plan (the “Plan”) with a U.S. investment bank, under which COZY may purchase up to JPY50 million of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one common share of the Company. On January 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Plan.
GVTC Excites Subscribers With Arlo Secure Connected Cameras for Calix Revenue EDGE, Exceeding Signup Goals by 200 Percent
GVTC is creating exceptional subscriber experiences by launching the Arlo Secure Revenue EDGE managed service in a matter of weeks with the help of the Calix Customer Success Services team, exceeding their signup goals by 200 percent in the first week, with new subscribers signing on every week since launch.
Sid Jawahar of SwiftArc Stands by Micro-Funds
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Micro venture capital (vc) funds are venture funds that focus on investments of small amounts, typically ranging from $500,000 to $10 million. While institutional investors have dominated the venture market in the last few decades, these smaller venture funds actually have several advantages over larger venture funds.Sid Jawahar's micro-fund, SwiftArc, has found success in not being overly institutional. "As a smaller fund we have been able to connect with our entrepreneurs and investors more than a larger fund typically might. We also have been able to adapt and move quicker as the market has changed which is necessary as we enter a recession," shared Jawahar.
Marketing expert and CEO of FT Marketing Francesca Taraddei provides simple direct response marketing solutions designed for Dubai service businesses.
Francesca Taraddei reveals proven techniques and secrets for businesses in Dubai to get real results with marketing. Marketing is at the heart of every business operation. Unfortunately, many small and medium-sized businesses do not know how to level up their marketing efforts to boost lead generation and increase their net profit. Francesca Taraddei shares her professional observation of the Dubai business scene, explaining that many businesses remain lost in crowded spaces, which is why she moved to Dubai to help businesses drive profit.
Better Launches One Day Mortgage(™) to Revolutionize Home Buying Experience for Americans
First-of-its-kind offering allows customers to go from application to full mortgage Commitment Letter within 24 hours vs. typical industry process of 30+ days. Better, the first fintech lender to achieve $100 bln in funded loans, today unveiled the launch of One Day Mortgage(™), a breakthrough innovation in the real estate industry. For the first time ever, Better customers will be able to go online, get pre-approved, lock their rate and get a mortgage Commitment Letter from Better, all within 24 hours.
3D Secure Payment Authentication Market Report 2022: Increasing E-Commerce and Online Shopping Among Consumers Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "3D Secure Payment Authentication Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Merchant Plug-in, Access Control Server), By Application (Merchants & Payment Gateway, Banks), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global 3D secure payment authentication market size is expected to...
A Comprehensive Study Exploring Insurance IT Spending Market : Key Players Diebold, Acer, Aegis, Atom Technologies
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Insurance IT Spending Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Insurance IT Spending market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are 3i Infotech (India), Accenture (Ireland), Acer (Taiwan), Aegis (United States), Atom Technologies (India), Capgemini (France), Cisco Systems (United States), CSC (India), Dell (United States), Diebold (United States).
Guerrilla RF Releases New Low Noise Gain Blocks Targeting Automotive Sirius XM™ Satellite Radio Applications
Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces the formal production release of the GRF4012 and GRF4012W, two broadband gain blocks offering a unique blend of noise and linearity performance over exceptionally wide bandwidths. By accentuating a critical balance between the products’ gain, noise figure, linearity, and compression performance, Guerrilla RF developed a core tailored specifically for satellite radio applications. When paired with the GRF2073W and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s latest SAW filters, the devices provide a formidable, cost-effective solution easily meeting Sirius XM™ blocking requirements.
Intertrust MarketMaker™ Solutions Toolkit to Speed Transition to Web 3.0 for the Creator Economy
Intertrust Platform-based “MarketMaker” combines Web 3.0, token rights management and digital rights management technologies to allow digital marketplace operators and traditional media services providers to support secured NFTs and advanced content distribution models. Intertrust, the world’s leading trusted distributed computing and rights management provider, today announced Intertrust MarketMaker™,...
AtomicJar Secures $25 Million in Series A Funding and Launches Public Beta of Testcontainers Cloud
As Testcontainers surpasses 100 million downloads, AtomicJar releases Testcontainers Cloud to help developers ship reliable code to production faster with integration tests. AtomicJar, the company behind the popular open source library Testcontainers, today announced that it has secured $25 million in Series A funding and is releasing Testcontainers Cloud as a public beta. Global software investor Insight Partners led the round, with participation from existing investors boldstart ventures, Tribe Capital, Chalfen Ventures and Snyk co-founder Guy Podjarny and CEO Peter McKay. New investors include Irregular Expressions, a VC fund representing 90+ CTOs and heads of engineering of leading tech companies; software industry veteran Walter Scott; and, the co-founders of Tackle.io. AtomicJar will use the new funding to scale its development team, to increase the number and types of databases and languages that the Testcontainers open source libraries support, and to improve the shift-left testing developer experience with Testcontainers Cloud.
The Digital Marketing Landscape is Rapidly Evolving
Businesses must keep up with the latest trends and technologies to stay competitive. The digital marketing landscape is rapidly evolving, with new technologies and trends emerging regularly. One of the most significant changes in the industry is the shift towards a more data-driven approach, with companies using data to inform their marketing strategies and make better-informed decisions.
BNG Infotech Private Limited Offers Effective Fleet Management Software
BNG Infotech Private Limited is a top company that provides a fully-integrated Transport ERP software. The software provides checks, balances, and comparative reports for several processes like payments, trip expenses, and more. It is also fully integrated with third-party systems using API, allowing clients to use barcode-enabled features, validate GSTIN, track vehicle location while tracking docket, and more. Typically, the company has been regarded as a market leader in logistics ERP software since 2005. So far, the company has assisted more than 300 logistic companies in digitizing their business operations by making use of their transport ERP software.
Tech layoffs are setting off a desperate scramble for foreign workers to find new jobs in 60 days before being forced to leave the U.S.: ‘I am always in fear of what will happen’
Mayur Oza is among the Google workers with H-1B visas who were recently laid off. Mayur Oza, a technical program manager at Google, was surprised by the email he received on Friday that told him he had just been laid off as part of a huge bloodletting of 12,000 workers.
Innate Pharma Announces HSR Clearance Regarding Expansion of Its Collaboration With Sanofi on NK Cell Engagers
Following expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period regarding expansion of their collaboration on NK cell engagers, the licensing agreement between Sanofi and Innate is now effective. Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) announced today the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust...
Triton Digital Releases Inaugural U.S. Year-End Podcast Report
Report Reveals 20% Year-over-Year Increase in Podcast Downloads and Insights into the Listening Landscape. Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, today released its inaugural U.S. Year-End Podcast Report. The report provides insights into the evolving U.S. podcast landscape over the course of 2022, such as listening habits and insights into audience demographics.
The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand to Expand in Japan With Plans for Hotel Toranomon Hills
Located in the heart of Tokyo’s newest international business hub, Hotel Toranomon Hills will offer guests a sophisticated yet convivial cocoon for socializing and work. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered in a management agreement with a Mori Building affiliate for Hotel Toranomon Hills, which will be located at the heart of Tokyo’s emerging business center as part of the new Toranomon Hills Station Tower. Slated to open in late 2023, the 205-luxury hotel will debut The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Tokyo and will mark the second hotel within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Japan, further demonstrating Hyatt’s intentional brand growth in the Asia Pacific region.
Everstream Analytics Celebrates Record Business Growth, Product Innovation, and a Growing Client Community
For the second year in a row, Everstream doubles bookings year-over-year, welcomes new industry-leading clients, and continues investment in rapid product development to build resilient and sustainable global value chains. Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, today shared business momentum milestones, including a record-breaking fourth...
LPTX Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Merger of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) and Flame Biosciences, Inc. is fair to Leap shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Leap will issue approximately 19,794,373 shares of its common stock and approximately 136,833 shares of a newly designated Series X non-voting convertible preferred stock to Flame stockholders.
