New Haven, CT

Police: Rolling shootout starts in New Haven, ends in Hamden, critically injures New Haven resident

By Alison Cross, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
A New Haven man is in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon in a rolling shootout that started in New Haven and ended in Hamden, according to police.

At around 12:35 p.m., St. Raphael’s Hospital notified the New Haven and Hamden Police Departments that a gunshot victim had arrived at the hospital, according to department reports.

Police said the victim in his 20s suffered a gunshot graze wound and was later transported from St. Raphael’s Hospital to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Although his condition is listed as critical, Hamden police described the victim as “conscious and alert” while officers interviewed him.

According to police, the victim said the shootout began in New Haven and ended in Hamden, where he believes he was shot.

According to reports from the departments, the New Haven police received alerts of two vehicles engaged in a rolling shootout, traveling alongside each other at a high rate of speed, leaving ballistic evidence on Whitney Avenue and Highland Street in New Haven.

Hamden police said two vehicles matching the same descriptions were seen in the area of Mather Street and Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, striking the vehicle of an uninvolved motorist with bullets and or projectiles as they drove by him on Mather Street.

According to Hamden Police, one of the involved vehicles was recovered in another town after it was reported stolen early Saturday morning.

Police said the second vehicle was “located, stopped, and unoccupied” on Dixwell Avenue near the Arch Street intersection after the vehicle was involved in a collision.

Hamden Detective Sergeant Jomo Crawford and the members of the department’s Major Crimes Unit have assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 203-230-4040.

