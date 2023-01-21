Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on ThursdaysD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries long-range goal
Kane scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Kane opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. The 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Not playing Tuesday
Backstrom (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche. Backstrom and T.J. Oshie (personal) are both unavailable, while Alex Ovechkin (lower body) is a game-time decision, which could leave the Capitals thin up front. Alexei Protas will likely take Backstrom's place in the lineup Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores in return
Ovechkin scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche. Ovechkin said after the game he didn't feel 100 percent, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post, but the star winger was good enough to suit up for a team that would have had to dress seven defensemen if he didn't play. Through 10 contests in January, he's scored five goals and added three assists. The 37-year-old is up to 31 tallies, 53 points, 208 shots on net, 127 hits and a plus-2 rating through 49 appearances.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Logs four points in win
Pastrnak tallied a goal and three assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens. Pastrnak was involved in all four of Boston's goals Tuesday, grabbing assists on their first three tallies before scoring an empty-netter to cap the victory. Pastrnak has yet to go more than one game without recording a point this season. He's second in the NHL with 37 goals and third in points with 69. Pastrnak now has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his last six games.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura trade while live streaming
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is still a few weeks away but the Los Angeles Lakers decided they didn't have time to wait. Early on Monday, they sent Kendrick Nunn and three future second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura. While there had been...
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two-point effort Tuesday
Kucherov scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Wild. After helping to set up Steven Stamkos for the game-winner midway through the third period, Kucherov iced things with an empty-netter. The 29-year-old has found the scoresheet in four straight games and nine of the last 10, racking up six goals and 15 points over that stretch. If he can stay healthy, Kucherov is on track to reach 100 points for the first time since 2018-19.
CBS Sports
Lakers trade rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic remains a top target; Patrick Beverley most likely to be shipped out
The Los Angeles Lakers got a jump on trade season by moving for Rui Hachimura on Monday and, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks (2023, 2028 and 2029) back to the Wizards. Do they have another deal in store? Let's take a look at the latest trade rumblings connected with the purple and gold ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.
CBS Sports
Rui Hachimura trade: Lakers close to acquiring Wizards forward for Kendrick Nunn, multiple picks, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards are in advanced talks on a trade that would send fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura to Los Angeles in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers have been in trade talks all season to help fill...
CBS Sports
Duke loses to Virginia Tech after lengthy review of throat punch leads to controversial no-call
Duke fell on the road at Virginia Tech 78-75 on Monday night in controversial fashion after a lengthy review of a potential flagrant foul ultimately led to a no-call. The incident came with 13 seconds left in the game after Michael Collins Jr. made a go-ahead basket for the Hokies. As he turned around in excitement, Collins appeared to fist pump right into the throat of Duke big man Kyle Filipowski.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Heads back home
Oshie left the team's road trip for the birth of his child and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has been rolling of late with five goals and one assist in 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oshie should be available to play when Washington returns home to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In the meantime, Alexei Protas should step into the lineup in Oshie's absence.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't finish contest
Wilson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. Wilson blocked a shot off of his right leg in the second period, which is the opposite leg from the one he had ACL surgery on last spring. He can be considered day-to-day for now, and he'll likely be evaluated further when the Capitals return home to face the Penguins on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches
Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Officially out
Ayton (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton was downgraded to doubtful earlier in the day, so this latest update comes as no surprise. He'll miss his third straight contest while recovering from an illness.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Out again Wednesday
Adams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game at Golden State. The veteran center sat out Monday's matchup with the Kings due to right knee soreness and will be sidelined Wednesday for the second straight game. Xavier Tillman started in Adams' place Monday and could do so again versus the Warriors.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Without return timeline
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Saturday that Towns (calf) has "no timetable" to return to game action, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports. Finch's comments came two days after Towns revealed during a Twitch stream that he's been sidelined since Nov. 28 with a Grade 3 right calf strain. The injury appears to be more severe than initial reports suggested, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN having reported at the time Towns was diagnosed with the calf strain that the 27-year-old big man was facing a projected recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks. Towns' absence is now closing in on two months, and though he disclosed in his Twitch stream that his rehab is going well, he didn't go into specifics regarding when he might be able to resume full-contact work in practices. If Towns cannot accelerate his activity in practice over the next week or two, he'll likely end up being sidelined through the All-Star break.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Ben Bowden: Signs minor-league deal with Phils
Bowden has signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies, the team announced Tuesday. The deal includes an invitation to spring training, though Bowden figures to be nothing more than camp depth for Philadelphia after struggling to a 5.46 ERA in 57.2 innings last season between the Triple-A affiliates of the Rockies, Rays, and Giants. He last appeared in a major-league game in 2021.
CBS Sports
Royals' Josh Taylor: Sent to Royals
Taylor (back) was traded from Boston to Kansas City on Monday in exchange for Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Taylor owns a 3.69 ERA and a 29.4 percent strikeout rate in 102.1 career innings of relief. The lefty missed all of last season while dealing with back issues, with two separate rehab stints getting paused due to setbacks, but the Royals evidently felt confident enough in his health to acquire him. If he's fully healthy this year, he could be a useful weapon for his new team, though he's unlikely to see many save chances.
CBS Sports
NBA rumors: Wizards planning to keep Kyle Kuzma; Raptors offered haul for OG Anunoby; what's next for Lakers?
There's only a couple more weeks until the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9, so of course there's been no shortage or rumors to keep our minds churning. We've already had one trade, as the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks on Monday, but it surely won't be the last deal as we inch closer to one of the busiest days on the league's calendar.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Impressive final line in return
Gobert (groin) supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 36 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Rockets. Gobert didn't skip a beat in his return to action after missing Minnesota's previous three games with a groin injury. While taking back his starting role at center from Naz Reid, Gobert dominated on the boards and as a rim protector while faring better than usual at the free-throw line. Fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to activate Gobert again now that he escaped without a setback with his groin in his return to action.
