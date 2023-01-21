Pedro Grifol: 'Oscar Colas is going to be given every opportunity' to earn White Sox's everyday right field job

(670 The Score) Highly regarded White Sox prospect Oscar Colas will have the initial — and seemingly best — opportunity to win the club’s everyday job in right field in spring training, manager Pedro Grifol said on Inside the Clubhouse on 670 The Score on Saturday morning.

“Well certainly, Oscar Colas is going to be given every opportunity to see if he can become our right fielder on a daily basis,” Grifol said.

Colas, 24, is the second-ranked prospect in the White Sox’s farm system. He hit .314 with 23 homers, 79 RBIs and an .895 OPS in 117 games split between three levels in the minor leagues in 2022. He hit .306 with a .928 OPS in 51 games at Double-A Birmingham, and he impressed in a brief stint at Triple-A Charlotte, posting a .387 average and 1.069 OPS in seven games there.

Beyond Colas, Gavin Sheets, Leury Garcia and Jake Marisnick are options in right field as well, Grifol said.

“There’s going to be some competition there in right field, and Oscar is going to be right in the middle of it,” Grifol said.

Grifol then made a revelation that he acknowledged “is not something people want to hear,” saying that the defensively challenged Eloy Jimenez could factor into the mix in right field as well in Grifol’s ideal world. Jimenez is in line to be the White Sox’s primary designated hitter in 2023.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Eloy in right field,” Grifol said. “I’m not talking about seeing him there every day, but I’m talking about maybe seeing him there a day or two a week if possible and keeping him athletic and keeping him working on the defensive side, because I know that helps on the offensive side as well.”

Listen live to 670 The Score via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker