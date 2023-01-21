ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

Carroll County parent leaders ask local lawmakers to help supply funds for elementary school playgrounds

By Sherry Greenfield, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

Funding for school playground repairs and replacements was yet another request members of the Carroll County delegation to the Maryland General Assembly heard at a public meeting in Westminster last week.

The delegation, state senators and delegates who represent the county in Annapolis held the Jan. 13 hearing to allow residents, nonprofit organizations and community groups to provide input on what they want lawmakers to accomplish during the 90-day legislative session, which ends April 10.

The delegation will discuss the county-specific bills in a zoom session on Thursday.

Funding for repairs and replacements of two Carroll County Public Schools playgrounds — Carrolltowne Elementary School in Sykesville and Westminster Elementary School — are on the list for discussion.

Parent-teacher groups and families are responsible for paying for playgrounds in Carroll County.

Carrolltowne Elementary School

Niki Guinan, president of Carrolltowne’s PTA, said the school’s main playground, which serves 650 students, was “deemed irreparable and dangerous” in July, resulting in most of it being removed from the grounds.

“What’s left right now are pieces that are quickly deteriorating, and will also need to be replaced in the near future,” she said. “I quickly found out that our PTA is responsible for raising the funds for this vital piece of educational equipment, and we immediately got to work.”

Guinan said parents have strategized since July to raise $165,000. Additional funds are needed to install a portable rubber ground cover “that would make this playground safer and fully accessible to children regardless of ability,” Guinan said.

Guinan said this project is especially crucial for Carrolltowne because it is home to one of the school’s districts early childhood and special needs programs.

“We have very many differently abled children at our school,” she said. “Factoring in the costs for the accessible ground cover our PTA is tasked with raising over $200,000.”

Guinan said parents have held several events to raise the funds, including one event that raised nearly $50,000. The PTA has also looked into grant funding and corporate donations to help fund the project.

“Our children need this playground to be successful in school, and they deserve to have safe equipment that all of their classmates regardless of ability can play on,” she said.

The bond funding they are eligible for is $50,000, she said, but asked the delegation to increase that amount, if possible.

“It would mean that our children would have a playground by this time next school year. Please consider this worthy cause,” Guinan said. “It would add so much value to the lives of the children and families in South Carroll.”

PTA officials said they did speak with the Carroll County Board of Education about funding for the playground, and were told they should “save their money, and plan for it.”

Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein, who represents District 5, spoke on behalf of the playground project. Rothstein said he and the Board of Education were in “full support of what’s happening down in Carrolltowne.”

“The challenge is the funding isn’t there,” he said. “Whatever you can do to support these type of projects, it’s going to go a long way for our community.”

Sen. Justin Ready, of District 5, said the delegation has in the past been successful in getting funding for school playgrounds.

“What tends to happen is, do we want the taxpayer funds to be used for new HVAC systems and roofs, or do we want a playground?” he said. “I’m not trying to be cold and heartless, that’s what has been said to me in a nice way, not in a bad way ... I think it’s fair to say we all need to continue this conversation. We’re trying to be helpful. We didn’t even know until about three years ago, that this is like a thing that we can help with. So we’ve tried, but we also try to be fair. We don’t want to favor anybody over another. We only get so much allocated.”

Westminster Elementary School

Stacey Tracey, treasurer with the Westminster Elementary School PTO, requested partial funding for a new Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant playground that would offer a range of play experiences to children of varying abilities.

“Unfortunately, nearly half of the school’s playground was removed by the county because it was deemed hazardous,” Tracey said. “For the past two years, we’ve tried everything we can think of to try raise funds to replace this playground that was torn down by the county.”

Currently, the PTO has raised approximately $82,000, for a new and safer playground.

“Of the $82,000 that we’ve raised, $50,000 was a capital grant the state awarded us last year, which we are very grateful for,” she said.

Tracey said Westminster Elementary School is located in a lower income area, with 44.6% of the school’s students eligible for the Free and Reduced Meals Program, which makes it difficult to raise funds.

“These parents want to help as much as they can, but they don’t have the income to contribute, especially with inflation,” she said.

Tracey said

the cost of the equipment, construction and landscaping is $160,000 and asked the delegation to sponsor the remaining $78,000.

All members of the Carroll County delegation — Sen. Justin Ready, and Dels. April Rose, Chris Tomlinson and Eric Bouchat, all Republicans representing District 5; and Sen. Chris West and Del. Josh Stonko, Republicans representing District 42C — attended the public hearing.

Comments / 0

Related
wfmd.com

Local Legislators Discuss Polygraph Bill At Frederick County Delegation Meeting

They also talked about a proposal to increase the local marriage license fee. Annapolis, Md (KM) One bill in the Frederick County 2023 Legislative Package generated some discussion last Friday. The bill would give the Sheriff’s Office the authority to require any employee at the Adult Detention Center who has close personal contact with inmates to under a polygraph test.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Parents noticing discrepancies with statement balance in Maryland 529 college savings plan

BALTIMORE - A year-long quest for answers continued Tuesday in Annapolis for parents who say their long-term investment into a college savings plan evaporated and left them in a precarious financial position.For decades, parents have used Maryland 529 as a reliable avenue to save in advance for their children's tuition. But some parents say they started to notice discrepancies with their statement balance in the spring of 2022.Brian Savoie, from Silver Spring, said that realization came when he attempted to make a payment for his son's tuition."And was told - when I basically - when I received the first bill for...
MARYLAND STATE
cnsmaryland.org

Delegate looks to expand civil immunity for teachers

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — School staff would receive protection from lawsuits stemming from discipling students under a proposed bill from Del. Robin Grammer, R-Baltimore, that is set to be heard in the General Assembly on Wednesday. “We have significant problems with public education,” Grammer told Capital News Service on Thursday....
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Bay Journal

Options for ‘green’ burials grow in Chesapeake region

As a recently retired surgeon, Howard Berg has always had an uneasy relationship with death. But the four-year process of opening a cemetery at the end of 2022 — Maryland’s first certified natural cemetery — on land that’s been in his family for decades has made him far more comfortable with the subject.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Lawmakers question appointment of Juvenile Services Secretary

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The appointment of Maryland's new Secretary of Juvenile Services is turning heads in Annapolis. Governor Wes Moore has appointed Vincent Schraldi to lead the troubled agency. Governor Moore calls Schraldi a "national leader". He recently served as director of corrections in New York City. However, some...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Police Department announces passing of K9 Dudas

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department has announced the loss of a K9 member. The department has announced the passing of retired K9 Dudas. K9 Dudas was a six-year-old patrol and narcotics detection dog. Dudas served the Baltimore County Police Department and the community for six years. Officials say...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

FOX45 News demands action on request for documents about Safe Streets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After several delays in getting documents requested through a public records request, FOX45 News has sent a letter to Baltimore City’s Law Department demanding the request be filled, or legal action may be taken. FOX45 News started investigating Baltimore’s Safe Streets program more than a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Gov. Wes Moore emphasizes making service a priority in Maryland

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore is calling for Maryland to be a "state of service." On Saturday, Moore shared his vision Saturday at Union Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Randallstown, echoing the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying: "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve."
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Authorities responding to Towson incident, heavy police presence expected

—— TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an incident in Towson. At around 3 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department said that officers were on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue. Residents can expect a police presence in this...
TOWSON, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire

Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. D.C. Defenders’ Player Spotlight: DE Jacub Panasiuk …...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Director of Towson pain management clinic sentenced for conspiracy to distribute, dispense oxycodone

BALTIMORE, MD—The director of a Towson pain management clinic has been sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and dispense oxycodone. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III on Tuesday sentenced Norman Rosen, 84, of Towson, to four months of home detention as part of 18 months of probation, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and dispense oxycodone in connection with his operation of Rosen-Hoffberg Rehabilitation and Pain Management Associates, P.A., where he was Medical Director and part owner.
TOWSON, MD
Black Enterprise

Family Foundation Gives Its Last, Funds $1M to Save Black Newspaper in Baltimore

A rare and unexpected donation just might have saved a journalist’s dream. Lisa Snowden-McCray, co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Beat, a free newspaper run by Black editors and writers for the city’s Black residents, was offered $1 million from the Lillian Holofcener Charitable Foundation to save the paper, a donation that nearly cleared out the foundation’s bank.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy