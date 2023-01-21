Eagles Fans Buy Lacrosse Tickets for Extra Tailgate Time

The local Philly fans pulled off a savvy maneuver to maximize their pregame festivities on Saturday.

The Eagles will take on the Giants on Saturday night in the NFC’s divisional round with a trip to the conference championship on the line and understandably, locals in Philadelphia are excited. So thrilled in fact, that many die-hard fans wanted to get the pregame party going early, which meant pulling a rather savvy maneuver to tailgate for as long as possible.

According to NBC Philadelphia reporter Brenna Weick , Eagles fans weren’t able to get into the parking lots surrounding Lincoln Financial Field until 4 p.m. ET for the 8:15 p.m. kick. However, some of those same lots opened at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning for a 1 p.m. National League Lacrosse game between the Philadelphia Wings and the Toronto Rock.

As a result, Eagles fans bought Wings tickets just to get into the lots and get their tailgates rolling. The move gave those supporters a potential 12 hours to conduct their pregame festivities as opposed to a measly four hours.

ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio added on NFL Countdown that he had seen fans lining up on Friday night to get tickets to the lacrosse game , with a few of them plainly admitting what their intentions were.

As Weick and Paolantonio put so beautifully: It’s a Philly thing.

The top-seeded Eagles (14–3) will take on a division rival, the No. 6-seeded Giants (9–7–1), at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will air on Fox.