ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles Fans Buy Lacrosse Tickets for Extra Tailgate Time

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12w2xC_0kMjGfUH00

The local Philly fans pulled off a savvy maneuver to maximize their pregame festivities on Saturday.

The Eagles will take on the Giants on Saturday night in the NFC’s divisional round with a trip to the conference championship on the line and understandably, locals in Philadelphia are excited. So thrilled in fact, that many die-hard fans wanted to get the pregame party going early, which meant pulling a rather savvy maneuver to tailgate for as long as possible.

According to NBC Philadelphia reporter Brenna Weick , Eagles fans weren’t able to get into the parking lots surrounding Lincoln Financial Field until 4 p.m. ET for the 8:15 p.m. kick. However, some of those same lots opened at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning for a 1 p.m. National League Lacrosse game between the Philadelphia Wings and the Toronto Rock.

As a result, Eagles fans bought Wings tickets just to get into the lots and get their tailgates rolling. The move gave those supporters a potential 12 hours to conduct their pregame festivities as opposed to a measly four hours.

ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio added on NFL Countdown that he had seen fans lining up on Friday night to get tickets to the lacrosse game , with a few of them plainly admitting what their intentions were.

As Weick and Paolantonio put so beautifully: It’s a Philly thing.

The top-seeded Eagles (14–3) will take on a division rival, the No. 6-seeded Giants (9–7–1), at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will air on Fox.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Ex-Cowboys DE goes on amazing rant about Hurts and Eagles

If you need a good pro-Eagles pep talk or rallying cry ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, allow me to direct you to a rant from none other than a former Dallas Cowboy-turned-ESPN analyst. It sounds insane, but trust me. Marcus Spears has become one of the better, sharper voices...
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Eagles Player Had His Car Stolen On Monday

A key Philadelphia Eagles player is having a rough Monday after his car was reportedly stolen. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson appeared on Instagram Live earlier today and told followers that his car had been stolen.  "I know exactly who stole my s--t," Gardner-Johnson said. "Don’t worry about it, ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Question For John Lynch Tonight

Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night? One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense. The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field. "Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick

The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining make his college pick

Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining recently made his college pick, and he told PennLive he is staying close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-, 250-pound offensive lineman, who helped lead the Crusaders to the 4A state title back in December,...
WYNCOTE, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL Network Getting Roasted For Super Bowl Prediction

A lot of the "NFL Gameday Morning" crew on NFL Network will need to rethink their Super Bowl picks for next year.  Everyone on the show picked the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl this season, but that's no longer possible after they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. That ...
CBS Philly

How simple act of kindness landed this Philly 3rd grader Eagles-Giants tickets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a viral video with a young Philadelphia Eagles fan showing how far a simple act of kindness can go. Giving $1.50 to a stranger landed this Philadelphia third grader and his family tickets to Lincoln Financial Field.For the Mckant-McBride family, Saturday was just another Saturday. They were picking up wings and hoagies for the Birds game at ShopRite, but before they knew it, that grocery trip landed them here at the Linc for the Eagles-Gaints playoff game.Meet Bryanne Mckant and her 8-year-old son, Mason McBride.The North Philadelphia mom of three is still in shock Monday after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles vs. 49ers Ticket Prices

Fans need considerable disposable income to attend Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. The Athletic's David Lombardi noted that standing-room tickets currently start at $883 on TickPick. Anyone seeking a seat to watch the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

125K+
Followers
47K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy