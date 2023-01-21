Read full article on original website
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
Airport worker killed by being sucked into a jet engine was warned repeatedly not to go near it, investigation says
A ground worker at an Alabama airport died last month after they got too close to the engine of an American Eagle jet.
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Purrfect ending: Video shows cat rescued from busy Ohio highway
A good Samaritan stopped to help a trooper capture a cat found on the side of a busy highway. In a video posted to social media, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper stopped to help a small cat that was huddled on the side of Interstate 475 in Lucas County. The dark-colored cat tried to run away from the trooper, who put on gloves to try to wrangle the feline.
Attorney: Investigators told O.C. lawyer’s wife that he’d been shot in the head before falling from balcony at Baja resort
The attorney for Elliot Blair's family is now saying Blair was shot in the head before falling off a third-floor balcony at a resort near Rosarito, Baja California located about 40 minutes south of the border.
Virginia school warned before 6-year-old shot teacher, lawyer says
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Authorities at a Virginia school were warned three times that a first grader had a gun before he shot and wounded his teacher, her lawyer said on Wednesday, as the board prepared to vote on whether to oust the superintendent over the incident.
