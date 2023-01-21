SAN ANTONIO - It will be on the cool side over the next week. A good rain is expected for the first part of the week, with additional chances for the coming weekend. Breezy on Monday, but sunny with highs in the 60s. Clouds roll in and rain is on the way for Monday night into the first half of Tuesday. The chance of rain is near 100%. Rainfall totals will primarily be around half an inch to one inch.

