foxsanantonio.com
Carriqui serves South Texas cuisine with clean food and inspections
SAN ANTONIO - Savory, delectable, delicious, and clean are all words you hope to say when you leave a restaurant - and Carriqui delivers just that with A+ scores. With restaurants all over San Antonio, you'd be lucky to walk into Carriqui for lunch or dinner. The restaurant serves South Texas cuisine with local favorites like the Botana plate, Achiote spiced chicken, and Smoked grilled brisket served with mole and pickled onions.
foxsanantonio.com
Enter the Film SA Competition for a chance to win $1000
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Film Commission announced Monday the launch of its annual "Film SA Contest.’. It is a film competition devoted to telling the story of the people, places, and shared experiences that make San Antonio such a vibrant city. It is open to young filmmakers ages 14 to 21.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
foxsanantonio.com
Gas prices spike almost 50 cents in a month in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Prices at the pump are inching up once again, as demand for gas rises. According to AAA, the national average price of gas is $3.02 a gallon – almost a 50-cent increase since last month. Almost a month ago, gas was only $2.52. A spokesperson for...
foxsanantonio.com
Wandering pony reunited with owner
SAN ANTONIO – A wandering pony has been reunited with his owner after a long night out. The pony was spotted hoofing it around a neighborhood off Benrus Drive. Thankfully, a Good Samaritan was able to contain the pony and called for help. Officers with the San Antonio Animal Care Services brought the scruffy pony back to the shelter and after some more investigation, the equine’s owner was located.
foxsanantonio.com
Grab your umbrella! Rain is headed our way
SAN ANTONIO - It will be on the cool side over the next week. A good rain is expected for the first part of the week, with additional chances for the coming weekend. Breezy on Monday, but sunny with highs in the 60s. Clouds roll in and rain is on the way for Monday night into the first half of Tuesday. The chance of rain is near 100%. Rainfall totals will primarily be around half an inch to one inch.
foxsanantonio.com
Northeast Lakeview will soon have a new, free preschool childcare option
SAN ANTONIO - A new, free childcare option is coming to Northeast Lakeview College of Alamo Colleges. There are a number of ways you can qualify. The preschool will be for children ages three to five. They will be given priority to the 60 seats in the following order:. 1)...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio ramps up efforts for renters' rights
SAN ANTONIO - According to the city of San Antonio, close to half of its residents live in some type of rental unit. Sylvia Flores is a renter on the Northwest Side of the city. She says she had to get the city’s code enforcement involved in order to get things done. She wants to know why her complaints were ignored.
foxsanantonio.com
Car thefts up 37% in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Car thefts are on the rise in San Antonio, up almost 36.6% percent over last year, police say. The San Antonio Police Department just finished a task force aimed at slowing the problem. Between November 22, 2022, and January 6, 2023, police made 58 arrests on vehicle theft cases. 39 stolen vehicles were recovered as well. Department leaders told city council during a public safety committee meeting that they're trying to educate the public with social media campaigns.
foxsanantonio.com
Boeing takes new name of South Side venue, expands workforce for youth and military
“San Antonio is the cybersecurity capital of the state of Texas," says Governor Greg Abbott on stage alongside, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Councilwoman Rocha Garcia, Port San Antonio CEO Jim Perschbach and Boeing Global Services President and CEO Stephanie Pope. Abbott traveled to San Antonio for the grand announcement...
foxsanantonio.com
We could see an inch of rain today - even more in some areas
SAN ANTONIO - An old-fashioned soggy commute. Plan an extra 15 to 20 minutes of drive time as the commute could end up pretty slow from fender bender accidents and slower speeds on wet roads. Rain should move out of the San Antonio metro around midday with roads drying out...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio takes next step towards carbon neutrality
SAN ANTONIO - The CPS energy board of trustees held a special meeting and passed a plan that shapes San Antonio's energy future - saying it improves reliability and affordability. With a 4-1 vote, the murky picture of San Antonio's energy future is getting a little clearer. And, for some,...
foxsanantonio.com
Long-awaited trial begins for Air Force Major Andre McDonald
SAN ANTONIO - The long-awaited trial of former Air Force Major Andre McDonald began Monday. McDonald is accused of murdering his wife, Andreen, in a case that developed throughout 2019. Andreen went missing on February 28th, 2019. Days later, on March 3rd, Andre was arrested on a charge of evidence...
foxsanantonio.com
Heavy kitchen fire at Northeast Side apartment complex displaces 3 people
SAN ANTONIO - Three people are displaced after an overnight apartment fire on the Northeast Side. The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex off Starcrest Drive near Nacogdoches Road. Heavy flames in the kitchen led to smoke and water damage throughout the unit. Firefighters said...
foxsanantonio.com
Uvalde families call for legislation amid more gun violence
SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday marks eight months since the shooting at Robb Elementary School. State Senator Roland Gutierrez is filing a bill---looking for justice for the victims’ families. He plans to announce four bills in Austin to address rising gun violence in Texas. All of the bills focus...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio family left without a home following fire on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A family is without a home after a fire broke out on the West Side Sunday night. It happened on Wingate Ave. near Frio City Rd., around 11 p.m. Fire officials say they found heavy fire in the back of the home but were able to quickly put it out.
foxsanantonio.com
5 teenagers arrested after leading police on chase from New Braunfels to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Five teenagers were arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase from New Braunfels to San Antonio early Sunday morning. The incident happened just after midnight when New Braunfels Police tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 35 South near South Kowald Lane in New Braunfels.
foxsanantonio.com
15-year New Braunfels Police Department veteran diagnosed with colon cancer
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year veteran of the New Braunfels Police Department has recently been diagnosed with colon cancer. Sgt. Andrew Kempker is regarded as one of the most respected officers in his community. Through his tenure with the New Braunfels Police Department, he’s served as Patrol Officer, Traffic Officer, Community Liaison Officer, and Sergeant.
foxsanantonio.com
Three people indicted in $14.5 million scheme to defraud Medicare in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Three men have been indicted in a $14.5 million healthcare fraud scheme in San Antonio. Documents say Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio, and Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, own several medical equipment companies and pharmacies involved in a scheme to defraud Medicare by paying kickbacks to telemarketing firms owned and operated by Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas, in exchange for signed doctor’s orders issued for unnecessary hip, knee and back braces.
foxsanantonio.com
Pro-choice rally in San Antonio on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
SAN ANTONIO – Community residents and leaders gathered for a pro-choice rally on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Local activists, grassroots organizations, unions, and more came together to make their voices heard for abortion rights. Although the Supreme Court removed the federal right to an abortion, pro-abortionists...
