Spotlight: The Middle Eastern and South Asian Law Students Association
Students have launched a new affinity group to support Middle Eastern and South Asian students during law school. Co-presidents Sandra Makeen ’25L and Arianna Kiaei ’25L share more about this new student organization, one of the over 30 active student groups at W&L Law. Tell us a little...
Two W&L Staff Members Awarded Paid Professional Leave
Two Washington and Lee University staff members received a 30-day leave, with full pay, to advance some aspect of their career and work at the university. The 2022 Professional Leave awards went to Kristy Crickenberger, university assessment strategist, and Diederik (Dirk) van Assendelft, IT systems architect. Crickenberger took her leave...
Meet Estrella Burks-Parra ’23
We love it when classes are in session here on campus, but the learning doesn’t stop when summer starts! Summers offer unique opportunities for Washington and Lee University students to explore their interests and gain valuable professional experience, and W&L’s abundant resources make it easy to find internships and research opportunities across the country and around the world.
50 Years of The Law News
As origin stories go, the birth of The W&L Law News isn’t complicated. As Ken Wernick ’73L recalled, he and classmate Toby Harder were chatting in Tucker Hall one day in September 1972 when Harder said, “You know, I think we should start a newspaper.”. Wernick winced...
Painting with Words
Through more than three decades of practicing law, Michael Cohen ’90L had kept his expressive side mostly hidden. That changed last December when he published Lyrics, a volume of his poetry and painting. “My expressive side would not have been accepted in the ‘big law’ world,” said Cohen. “It’s...
W&L Piano Program Presents “Let’s Dance”
Students in Washington and Lee University’s piano program will perform their inaugural winter concert, “Let’s Dance,” on Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. in the Wilson Concert Hall. The performance is free and open to the public, with a reception to follow. It will also be streamed online at livestream.com/wlu.
Beautiful Struggle
Janssen Evelyn ’06L learned resilience early. He was 8 when he, his two siblings and their parents emigrated from Barbados. For more than a year, the family of five shared a queen-size mattress in an uncle’s basement bedroom in Prince George’s County, Maryland, where culture shocks were frequent at the outset.
